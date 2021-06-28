Latest News
Death toll in Florida condo collapse holds at nine, with 152 still missing
The official death toll from the partial collapse of a high-rise condominium complex near Miami, US, held at nine on Sunday, with more than 150 people still missing, as rescue teams picked through the rubble for a fourth day without finding further signs of life.
What caused nearly half the 12-story building to cave in on itself in the wee hours of Thursday as residents slept has yet to be determined, but a 2018 engineer’s inspection report found major structural deterioration in the parking garage beneath the 40-year-old tower.
Officials in Surfside, the shore town near Miami where the building stood along the beach, said hope remained that rescuers would yet discover survivors in air pockets that may have formed in the pancaked debris.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said six to eight squads of rescuers were working on the multi-story pile of shattered concrete and twisted metal laying next to the portion of the Champlain Towers South condo that remained standing.
A smoldering fire beneath the rubble that hindered the work of rescuers had abated by Sunday morning, officials said.
Only remains have been recovered since the early hours of the disaster.
Some residents remain in Champlain Towers North, a sister building where only a voluntary evacuation order has been issued. An inspector did not find any immediately obvious problems with the north tower.
Officials said on Saturday that Miami-Dade County would audit all buildings more than 40 years old within the next 30 days to ensure their safety.
Surfside officials have released documents including the engineer’s report from 2018, which cited major structural damage beneath the building‘s pool deck and “concrete deterioration” in the underground parking garage.
The report was produced for the Champlain Towers South condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set for this year.
The report estimated it would cost $9.1 million to make the recommended repairs. Work had started on replacing the roof, but the pandemic slowed the project, she said.
Satellite data from the 1990s showed the building was sinking 1 to 3 millimeters per year, while surrounding buildings were stable, according to Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski.
Latest News
Czech military lowers flag as they end their presence in Afghanistan
The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Afghanistan Jiri Baloun officiated over an ceremony over the weekend marking the end to the Czech military’s presence in Afghanistan.
The military parade was also attended by the Deputy Commander of US and NATO’s Resolute Support Mission Lt. Gen. Nicola Zanelli, who thanked the Czech Republic for its nearly twenty-year military presence and exemplary cooperation with the Allies.
He described the Czech soldiers as reliable partners and said their deployment had been important for the operational capabilities of the NATO missions – both ISAF and Resolute Support.
In his speech, Baloun stressed that freedom and security should not be taken for granted, and deserved constant attention. He said the military presence in Afghanistan had helped to create conditions unthinkable twenty years ago, characterized by an unprecedented level of freedom, a reduction in infant mortality, an increase in the number of people being educated, particularly girls, and the development of the national economy.
He also emphasized that support for Afghanistan would continue but Afghans need to fight terrorism and that freedom was now in their own hands.
Baloun also thanked all servicemen and servicewomen deployed to Afghanistan for their service.
Georgia meanwhile has completed withdrawing its troops stationed in Afghanistan after the last remaining unit of the 32nd Battalion returned home, their Defense Ministry reported Monday.
The 32nd Battalion, of Georgia’s Western Command’s 3rd Infantry Brigade, served in Afghanistan under U.S. command as part of the Resolute Support Mission.
Georgia began the drawdown on May 21, after the NATO Allies decided in April to begin withdrawing the Resolute Support Mission forces starting May.
Latest News
Senate speaker calls for govt to stop social media war and support the people
The Speaker of the Senate (Meshrano Jirga) on Sunday called on government to stop its social media war and to support the people who have mobilized alongside the security forces to help defend the country.
He emphasized that the popular mobilization was created to defend the country and the system, and that government should manage this properly.
Following the recent surge of insecurity in many parts of the country, people have mobilized alongside the security forces by taking up arms, which the members of the Senate believe is effective in repelling Taliban attacks.
“I call on the president to leave out war on facebook and twitter and address the people in practice, and the people’s mobilizations show that the people can play an important role in providing security, and these mobilizations must lead to the improvement of the situation,” said chairman of Afghanistan’s Senate, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar.
Meanwhile, a number of members of the Senate stressed that the Taliban have shown that they are not interested in peace as violence escalates, and that all political parties and people must stand united against them.
They said that government should establish a war council and include the participation of the people instead of having a High Council of Reconciliation.
“The reconciliation council has not worked so a war council must be created instead. Reconciliation with someone who is not willing to make peace has no meaning,” said Farhad Sakhi, a senate member.
“The Taliban and Pakistan must know that they are dealing with the people, and the Ministry of Defense must make good use of the situation and support the people’s forces, and now it is the turn of the people to make peace with whom [they choose] and to fight [those they choose],” said Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, another senate member.
Latest News
Taliban families living in Pakistan: Interior Minister
Pakistan’s interior minister said Sunday that the families of Afghanistan’s Taliban live in his country, including in areas around the capital, Islamabad, and that members of the insurgent group receive medical treatment in local hospitals.
The admission by Sheikh Rashid Ahmed came during an interview aired by a privately-owned Pakistani television channel, Geo News.
This is a significant departure from Islamabad’s consistent rejection of allegations leveled by Afghan leaders that the Taliban use Pakistani soil to direct and sustain insurgent activities in Afghanistan.
“Taliban families live here, in Pakistan, in Rawat, Loi Ber, Bara Kahuh and Tarnol,” Rashid told the Urdu-language network citing the names of Islamabad suburbs. “Sometimes their dead bodies arrive and sometimes they come here in hospitals to get medical treatment,” he said.
Separately, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters Sunday that violence and chaos could grip Afghanistan after the United States and NATO allies withdraw all their troops from the country by a September 11, VOA reported.
“Violence is increasing there (in Afghanistan) and obviously Pakistan is worried about it,” Qureshi said in Multan, in eastern Pakistan.
According to VOA, he warned that if the Afghan security situation worsens and turns into a civil war, it would be detrimental for Afghanistan, but it could also undermine Pakistani gains against terrorism as well as trigger another exodus of Afghan refugees into Pakistan – which according to Pakistani officials already hosts more than three million Afghan refugees.
Czech military lowers flag as they end their presence in Afghanistan
Death toll in Florida condo collapse holds at nine, with 152 still missing
Senate speaker calls for govt to stop social media war and support the people
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Taliban families living in Pakistan: Interior Minister
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani’s visit to Washington discussed
Morning News Show: Uprising forces to back ANDSF in Afghanistan
Tahawol: President Ghani’s meeting with members of US Congress discussed
Sola: President Ghani’s trip to US and its effect on peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Public uprising forces increase as Taliban intensify offensives
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey will not deploy more troops for Kabul Airport security: Turkish Minister
-
Latest News2 days ago
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani says Biden’s withdrawal decision was a game changer but govt respects it
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan leaders head to Washington to meet Biden
-
Latest News2 days ago
Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
-
Latest News2 days ago
US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces
-
Latest News3 days ago
US is assessing whether Taliban is serious about peace: Blinken