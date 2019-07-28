Death Toll in Attack on Amrullah Saleh’s Office Rises to 20

(Last Updated On: July 29, 2019)

The death toll rose to 20 in the attack on a vice-presidential candidate, Amrullah Saleh’s Green Trend office in Kabul, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said in a statement that at least 20 people, including 16 civilians, were killed and 50 others injured in the incident.

The incident occurred in PD4 of capital Kabul city at around 4:30 pm on Sunday, Rahimi said adding that a car bomb went off at the area and a number of armed men entered the building.

Three assailants were engaged in fire exchange with the security forces for several hours and clashes were ended after all attackers were killed, Rahimi added.

Rahimi further said that 150 civilians inside the building were rescued by the security forces.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.