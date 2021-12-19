World
Death toll from powerful typhoon in Philippines climbs to 12
The death toll from a typhoon that slammed into the Philippines has risen to 12 and its president feared it could climb further as authorities assess the devastation caused by one of the strongest tropical storms to hit the country this year.
A video posted on social media showed destruction caused by the typhoon in Cebu City, where strong winds have uprooted trees and severely damaged buildings and other structures, Reuters reported.
Most of the reported deaths were due to fallen trees and drowning.
Typhoon Rai, which saw winds of up to 195 km per hour before making landfall on Thursday, displaced more than 300,000 people, damaged homes and toppled power and communication lines, complicating the disaster response.
Rai at one point intensified into a category 5 storm, the highest classification, but later weakened. The country sees on average 20 typhoons a year.
Blast at Pakistan bank branch constructed on sewage drain kills at least 10
US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short: Officials
The United States believes Iran’s breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now “really short” and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months, Reuters reported.
“But it’s really short. It is unacceptably short,” the official said, calling it “alarming”.
The official said Andrea Gacki, the Treasury Department’s director of foreign asset control, was in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week urging private companies not to evade sanctions against Iran.
“If you are evading sanctions, the U.S. will have its eye very much on you. There will be consequences,” the official said.
Japan police investigate arson after 27 feared dead in clinic blaze – media
At least 27 people were feared dead after a fire swept through a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, and media said police were investigating suspected arson, Reuters reported.
Some 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest, an official at Osaka’s city fire department told Reuters, the term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed. Another person was injured, the official said.
According to the report nineteen people had been confirmed dead, Kyodo News said, adding that police were investigating reports that a man started the fire in the multi-storey office building.
The fire broke out shortly after the clinic opened at 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) and it was largely extinguished within 30 minutes, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Video from NHK showed smoke pouring out of the windows of the fourth floor, where the clinic was located, as well as the roof of the building. Footage later showed the windows, blackened and charred.
“When I looked outside I saw orange flames in the fourth-floor window of the building. A woman was waving her hands for help from the sixth floor window,” a 36-year-old woman who works at a company nearby told Kyodo.
Located in a shopping and entertainment district not far from Osaka’s main train station, the building also houses a beauty salon, a clothes shop and an English-language school, NHK said.
The father of a doctor who ran the clinic was not able to reach his son by mobile phone, he told the Yomiuri newspaper.
“Around noon I heard there was news of a fire on television and was surprised. My wife went to the site but we still don’t know what’s going on. I can’t get through to my son’s phone.”
The clinic’s webpage was not accessible but an internet archive from earlier this year showed it treated patients for depression and panic problems, as well as physical issues such as sleep apnea and anemia, Reuters reported.
Another woman who said she saw smoke coming from the window told Kyodo that power briefly went out in the surrounding area.
An arson attack at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto in 2019 killed more than 30 people and injured dozens.
