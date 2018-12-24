Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 43

(Last Updated On: December 25, 2018)

At least 43 were killed and 25 others after several gunmen stormed a government building in Kabul on Monday, officials said.

The attack took place at around 03:00 pm local time on the National Authority for People with Disability and Martyrs’ Families in Kabul’s PD16 after several assailants blew up a car packed with explosives and then engaged in armed clashes with the security forces.

Wahid Majroh, Spokesman of the Public Health Ministry said that the health condition of the wounded people is reasonably good.

Nusrat Rahimi, the Deputy Spokesman of the Interior Ministry, meanwhile, said that at least one policeman was killed and three more were wounded in the attack.

According to the Interior Ministry, about 360 employees of the authority have evacuated, following the incident.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.