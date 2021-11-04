Latest News
Deadly U.S. strike in Kabul missed evidence of child present
An August U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians was not caused by criminal negligence but by a series of errors, including not noticing a child minutes before the strike took place, an investigation by a military inspector general found on Wednesday.
The Aug. 29 strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in an incident the military previously called a “tragic mistake.”
Initially, the Pentagon had said the strike targeted an ISIS (Daesh) suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The strike came days after a Daesh suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians who had crowded outside the airport gates, desperate to secure seats on evacuation flights, after U.S.-trained Afghan forces melted away and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan swept to power in the capital.
An investigation by the Air Force inspector general said the strike was caused by execution errors, interpreting information that supported certain viewpoints, and communication breakdowns, Reuters reported.
“It’s a regrettable mistake. It’s an honest mistake,” Lieutenant General Sami Said, the Air Force inspector general, told reporters.
According to Said, when he reviewed data and video footage, he found evidence of one child nearby about two minutes before the trigger was pulled on the drone strike.
But he added he noticed the presence of the child as he looked at the video well after the incident and that it would have been easy to miss at the time, Reuters reported.
Said did not recommend disciplinary action but said it would be up to commanders to make a decision on what, if any, accountability action should be taken.
Steven Kwon, co-founder and president of Nutrition and Education International, which employed one of the victims, said the investigation was “deeply disappointing and inadequate.”
“According to the Inspector General, there was a mistake but no one acted wrongly, and I’m left wondering, how can that be?” Kwon said in a statement.
Latest News
We need to stand up against terror in Afghanistan: NATO chief
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that while the alliance’s military presence in Afghanistan for 20 years had not been in vain, there are lessons they need to learn from this time.
He also said “wrongful conclusions” should not be drawn from their military presence in Afghanistan as experience garnered might come in useful in the future.
He said NATO is facing the threat of terrorist attacks and that the alliance needs to be at the forefront of this to combat any such incidents.
“Our presence in Afghanistan was not in vain; we defeated al-Qaeda; for 20 years we have prevented new terrorist attacks against our countries, organized from Afghanistan, but our presence in Afghanistan is also something that reminds us of what it means to go in with a military presence.
“We need to learn the lessons, but we should not draw wrongful conclusions from our military presence in Afghanistan. There may be future situations where we need to stand up against terror as we did among other things in Iraq and Syria when we defeated ISIS and liberated the areas under their control,” said Stoltenberg.
He went on to say that the alliance’s main goal in Afghanistan had been to defeat al-Qaeda and that over the past two decades, there have been no terrorist attacks against foreign countries that had been organized in Afghanistan.
“Now after having pulled out we must still try to safeguard that situation; that will not be easy; but it is not as if that means that it was wrong to prevent more terrorist attacks,” added Stoltenberg.
Afghans meanwhile voiced their concerns about Afghanistan’s future after the country’s largest military medical facility, in the center of Kabul, came under attack by Deash (ISIS-K) on Tuesday.
“The situation is not under our control completely, other countries interfere in our internal affairs, and they (other coutries) are responsible for all the explosions and suicide attacks,” said Mohammad Rahim, a Kabul resident.
“If Taliban (IEA) does not stop Daesh they will become stronger and will be a big threat to Afghanistan in the future,” said Shamsuddin, another Kabul resident.
This comes as India plans to meet with Afghan officials in the next week.
Latest News
UNICEF to directly fund Afghan teachers, bypassing IEA authorities
The United Nations children’s agency said it was planning to set up a system to directly fund Afghan teachers, after the international community placed a freeze on funding to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan-led administration, Reuters reported.
“UNICEF is setting up a system that will allow direct payments to teachers without the funds being channelled through the de facto authorities,” Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF Afghanistan’s Chief of Education, told Reuters in an email.
In preparation, she said, UNICEF would begin registering all public school teachers, Reuters reported.
“The best way to support the education of girls in Afghanistan is to continue supporting their schools and teachers. UNICEF is calling upon donors not to let Afghanistan’s children down,” Vogelaar added.
Afghanistan’s public services, in particular health and education, have been plunged into crisis since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] took over the country on Aug. 15.
According to the report many foreign governments have placed a ban on funding outside of humanitarian aid that is channelled through multilateral agencies.
That has generally been limited to urgent supplies such as wheat and blankets, leaving public service workers including teachers without pay for months. Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank funds held overseas have also been frozen.
The international community has raised alarm that the IEA might restrict female education, and high schools for girls in many parts of the country have remained closed even while those for boys have been allowed to open, Reuters reported.
An IEA official told Reuters this week there would be “good news” soon on older girls being allowed to go back to school, and that they were working with UNICEF and other international organisations on the issue.
“We are working especially with UNICEF and some other international organisations … to come up with a good solution … we have meetings on a daily basis,” said Waheedullah Hashimi, Director of External Programmes and Aid at Afghanistan’s Ministry of Education.
“We have a problem that economically we are not good … that is why we are requesting the international community, international organisations, especially those who have funds for emergency situations, to help us in this regard,” he added.
Latest News
UNHCR begins airlifting emergency aid to Kabul
The first of three United Nations airlifts carrying lifesaving winter survival kits landed in Kabul on Tuesday amid a fast escalating humanitarian crisis.
In a tweet, the UNHCR said: “We’re scaling up response to provide timely assistance to help displaced and vulnerable people keep safe and warm ahead of the harsh winter.”
The UNHCR also said in a statement that 33 tons of emergency humanitarian assistance for displaced and vulnerable Afghans was unloaded in Kabul on Tuesday,
UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said the UNHCR-chartered plane took off from Sharjah in the UAE on Tuesday and arrived in Kabul at 3.30pm local time.
This was the first of three flights scheduled to deliver aid this week.
“Humanitarian needs are rising rapidly in Afghanistan ahead of winter, when temperatures can dip to -25⁰C. Many displaced families lack proper shelter while some of those who have recently returned to their places of origin have found their homes unfit for the cold season,” said Mantoo.
“Weighing 25kg, each winterization kit contains flooring, partitions, and other items to improve tent insulation against the cold. The kits also provide heat resistant protection to enable the installation of a stove,” she said.
Conflict and insecurity have displaced 3.5 million Afghans inside the country, including some 700,000 forced from their homes so far this year.
UNHCR is rushing to provide winter assistance to some 500,000 displaced Afghans, returnees and local host communities by the end of 2021.
The UNHCR said it also continues to distribute other much needed humanitarian assistance to displaced Afghans including emergency shelter kits, food rations, blankets, kitchen sets, stoves, solar panels, solar lanterns, and cash for the most vulnerable.
“We are using land, sea and air routes to bring humanitarian relief into Afghanistan and other countries in the region so we can respond to the increasing needs. Further relief supplies have also been prepositioned in Termez, Uzbekistan, ready to be trucked into Afghanistan as needed,” said Mantoo.
“As we continue to scale up our humanitarian response, more resources are urgently needed to reach all those who will need help to survive the harsh winter ahead,” she said.
