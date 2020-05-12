Deadly suicide attack hits funeral ceremony – Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2020)

At least 30 people were killed and 70 others wounded in a suicide attack in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.

Provincial police said that the suicide attacker detonated himself among the crowd during a funeral ceremony in Khewa district of the province.

The incident has taken place on Tuesday morning at the funeral ceremony of Shaikh Akram, a commander of local police in the district.

Shah Mahmood Miakhel, the provincial governor said that the blast left 24 deaths, and 68 more got wounded.

The local officials, however, told Ariana News that at least 30 people have been killed and 70 more wounded.

Abdullah Lala Khan, a member of Nangarhar provincial council along with his four bodyguards was killed and MP Noor Agha Malikzai was wounded in the explosion, local officials confirmed.

Local officials further added that all the victims were taken to the hospitals.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group has denied its involvement in the attack.