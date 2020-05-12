Latest News
Deadly suicide attack hits funeral ceremony – Nangarhar
At least 30 people were killed and 70 others wounded in a suicide attack in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.
Provincial police said that the suicide attacker detonated himself among the crowd during a funeral ceremony in Khewa district of the province.
The incident has taken place on Tuesday morning at the funeral ceremony of Shaikh Akram, a commander of local police in the district.
Shah Mahmood Miakhel, the provincial governor said that the blast left 24 deaths, and 68 more got wounded.
The local officials, however, told Ariana News that at least 30 people have been killed and 70 more wounded.
Abdullah Lala Khan, a member of Nangarhar provincial council along with his four bodyguards was killed and MP Noor Agha Malikzai was wounded in the explosion, local officials confirmed.
Local officials further added that all the victims were taken to the hospitals.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban militant group has denied its involvement in the attack.
WHO examines ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 cure
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that some treatments emerge to be limiting the severity or length of the COVID-19 disease, Reuters reported.
A global initiative is being led by the Geneva-based WHO to advance effective and safe vaccines to prevent, diagnose, and cure Coronavirus which has infected more than 4.19 million people around the world.
“We do have some treatments that seem to be in very early studies limiting the severity or the length of the illness but we do not have anything that can kill or stop the virus,” said Margaret Harris, WHO Spokeswoman.
“We do have potentially positive data coming out but we need to see more data to be 100% confident that we can say this treatment over that one,” she added.
Harris underlined that more research is needed and planned.
More than 100 potential Coronavirus vaccines are under development including clinical trial vaccines.
This comes as WHO back in April said that a vaccine would take at least 12 months.
Harris called the Americas as the current “center” of the pandemic. She also talked about the rising cases in Africa, however, she noted that Africa has a “big advantage” compared to other continents having little experience of infectious disease outbreaks.
In the meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump is working to reopen the economy quickly against recommendations from health experts to move cautiously to avoid a resurgence of the virus that has so far killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, the highest death toll in the world, Reuters added.
It comes as positive cases have risen to 4,205,801 across the world with 286,940 deaths and 1,470,451 recoveries.
Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi attack; dozens killed, wounded
At least 13 people including one policeman were killed and 15 others were injured in an armed men attack in Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi today.
Confirming the attack, the ministry interior affairs said three attackers had been killed in the attack on a 100-bed hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi.
The ministry added that 12 civilians and one policeman were killed, 15 others were injured and some 80 people were rescued from the premises.
Locals said that the attackers were led by an explosion into the 100-bed service hospital.
Public Health Ministry Spokesperson Waheed Majrooh said eight people, including a trooper, had been killed and 11 others wounded. Immediately after, the scene was sealed by the Afghan forces – there is no information on the exact number of the attackers.
The Taliban have denied any involvement in the incident. Kabul has seen a number of similar attacks lately – mostly claimed by Daesh.
It is noteworthy that there were four explosions in the Tahya-e-Maskan area of Kabul and in PD^4 yesterday.
Worker infected 533 others with COVID-19 at a factory – Ghana
Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add0 said that 533 workers at a fish processing factory have been infected with the Coronavirus.
Addressing to the nation on Sunday, the country’s president said that all the factory workers were infected by one person.
“It is important to stress that 533 out of the 921 new cases recorded between last Wednesday and Thursday are factory workers from a fish processing factory,” Nana said.
The workers have contracted with the COVID-19 by a person at a fish processing plant in the port city of Tema, Ghana.
So far, 4,700 people have been tested positive for the Coronavirus in the country with 22 and 323 recoveries.
