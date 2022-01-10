Nangarhar
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Nine children were killed and many others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Lal Pur district of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, said the deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Aqil Jan Ezam.
“Nine school children were martyred and a number injured,” said Ezam.
This comes after initial reports indicated the children had been killed in an unexploded ordnance (UXO) incident.
However, the MoI spokesman confirmed Monday afternoon a local corn vendor’s gas cylinder had exploded.
Featured
Well known cricket umpire loses 4 relatives in Nangarhar bombing
Bismillah Jan Shinwari, a well known Afghan cricket umpire, lost four close relatives on Saturday, including a cousin and a nephew when a suicide bomber detonated a car loaded with explosives close to the family home in Nangarhar province.
The attack happened shortly after midday when insurgents targeted the Ghanikhail district government compound, killing at least 16 people.
Speaking to Ariana News, Shinwari’s brother confirmed they lost a cousin, two of her children, and a nephew in the explosion.
He said they had been on their way to a doctor when the incident happened. Another two family members were wounded, he said.
Shinwari, who was in Kabul at the time of the incident, is a well known International Cricket Council (ICC)-registered umpire who has officiated over a number of international matches, including ODIs and Twenty20 tournaments.
His entire family, including his mother and father, live in the area where the explosion happened and as news broke of the tragedy, hundreds of messages of condolence flooded Shinwari’s Facebook page from fans around the world.
Latest News
Car bomb kills public police commander – Nangarhar
A local police commander was killed in a suicide attack in Khewa district of eastern Nangarhar province, a local official confirmed.
The incident took place at around 10:30 on Tuesday after an explosive-loaded vehicle went off at the Bazar of the district.
Mir Zaman, a local police commander for Kuz Kunar district of Nangarhar, along with two of his bodyguards were killed and eight more were wounded, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar governor confirmed.
Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
COVID-19
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
The unprecedented increase in the outbreak of typhoid in Afghanistan has caught eyes.
The outbreak of a seasonal disease, referred to as typhoid, in Afghanistan, has emerged concerns. The disease, also known as typhoid fever, has similar symptoms to that of the COVID19.
Residents of eastern Nangarhar province say that typhoid has quickly spread among the people, and two to three members of each family are likely to be infected.
An Ariana News correspondent in Nangarhar province said that most of the symptoms of the disease are very similar to typhoid, according to doctors, and that it may be a tropical kind of disease that grows in the hot climate.
Moreover, in Helmand and Kabul too, the disease is said to have spread widely, although doctors in Helmand province say it is the Coronavirus.
Confirming the tip-off, the Ministry of Public Health has expressed its concern over the spread of some other seasonal diseases – those having similar symptoms to that of the Coronavirus.
Wahid Majrooh, a deputy of the MoPH, said that a team had been sent to Nangarhar to investigate the matter.
It is noteworthy that the World Health Organization has previously warned that focusing on the fight against the Coronavirus could lead to the development of some other diseases.
Trending
