Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2022)

Nine children were killed and many others injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the Lal Pur district of eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, said the deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Aqil Jan Ezam.

“Nine school children were martyred and a number injured,” said Ezam.

This comes after initial reports indicated the children had been killed in an unexploded ordnance (UXO) incident.

However, the MoI spokesman confirmed Monday afternoon a local corn vendor’s gas cylinder had exploded.