Latest News
Deadly Humvee bomb targets public protection unit in Ghazni
At least 21 security force members have been killed and 17 others reportedly wounded in a suicide bombing on Sunday morning in Ghazni province, local officials said.
According to officials a Humvee military vehicle was used in the explosion and the explosive-laden vehicle was detonated close to a public protection unit in PD3 of Ghazni city.
Baz Mohammad Hemat, head of the provincial hospital said that so far at least 21 bodies and 17 wounded security force members have been taken to the hospital.
All casualties are security force members, Hemat added.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Featured
Iran’s plan to jail Afghan migrants sparks concern in Kabul
Concerns have been raised over Iran’s plan to impose prison terms of up to 25 years on anyone considered an “illegal migrant” in the country and of giving officials the go-ahead to fire on vehicles suspected of carrying asylum seekers, Arab News reported.
If Iran’s parliament approves these proposed measures, as many as 2.5 million Afghans living in Iran could be affected.
What has also added to concerns is that many Afghans do not have any identification documents such as passports, visas or residential permits, Arab News reported.
“We are highly concerned about this. We hope that Iran will not resort to such a move,” Abdul Basit Ansari, an adviser for Afghanistan’s ministry of refugees, told Arab News.
“We can jointly work to solve this issue, and we insist on voluntary repatriation of Afghans,” he added.
This comes after Iran’s Sharq newspaper, citing the country’s Islamic Council, said recently that Iran’s parliament was working to “regulate illegal migrants” and would put its proposals up for approval “very soon.”
Arab News stated that under the plan those entering or living in Iran without a permit will be jailed for up to 25 years, and will face hefty fines and confiscation of property.
An Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hamid Tehzeb, said Kabul has conveyed its concerns to Iranian authorities through its ambassador in Tehran.
“There are serious efforts underway to deal with this issue through diplomatic channels,” Tehzeb told Arab News.
Experts accused Tehran of “taking advantage” of Kabul’s domestic issues.
“Iran is doing whatever it can to frighten or expel the refugees,” Fazl Rahman Orya, a political analyst, told Arab News.
Shafiq Hapal, another analyst, told Arab News that Iran’s move could be a result of a “larger fear” in Tehran that fighting will escalate in Afghanistan after foreign troops leave, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in Iran.
“I think Iran is making its preparations now to prevent a sudden flow of uncontrolled migration to Iran. It wants to frighten any Afghans who are thinking of escaping there,” he said.
Featured
Afghan Republic’s team agrees ‘in principle’ to peace talks procedures
The Afghanistan Republic’s peace negotiating team said on Saturday night that both sides have agreed in principle to the rules and procedures regarding talks going forward but that this does not mean the framework has been finalized.
“The negotiation teams of both sides have ONLY agreed in principle to the 21 articles of the rules & procedures, with the exception of the introduction because it requires further discussion & clarification. Therefore in the joint meeting on Nov 17, 2020 in the presence … of the host country, it was decided that the rules & procedures will only be considered final once it is presented to the general meeting of both delegations & approved there,” the Afghan Republic’s statement read.
“The IRoA (Islamic Republic of Afghanistan) has shared our understanding of the elements of the introduction with the other side (Taliban),” read the statement.
This statement followed soon after Naeem Wardak, the Taliban’s spokesman in Doha posted on Twitter that the “procedure” to take the intra-Afghan negotiations forward was finalized between the two sides on November 15.
The negotiation teams of both sides have ONLY agreed in principle to the 21 articles of the rules & procedures, with the exception of the introduction because it requires further discussion & clarification. Therefore in the joint meeting on Nov 17, 2020 in the presence…
In a series of tweets Naeem said: “The procedure of Intra-Afghan negotiations between the negotiating teams was completed and finalized in 21 articles on the 15th of November 2020.”
He said this framework was then interpreted in the presence of the “host/facilitator country”, that being Qatar, two days later – on November 17.
“A copy of it was handed over to the host/facilitator country after it was approved by both negotiating teams,” he tweeted.
This comes after reports first emerged around November 23 that there had been a breakthrough in stalled talks in Doha, which officially started on September 12.
Sources said early this week that Afghanistan Republic’s chief negotiator Massoom Stanikzai and presidential peace advisor Salam Rahimi were in Kabul to discuss progress with President Ashraf Ghani.
But both parties to the talks remained tight-lipped about any progress.
In fact, Presidential Palace spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said at a press conference on Wednesday that no progress had been made in Doha regarding peace talks.
Sediqqi said the Taliban’s demands contradict the Afghan Constitution but he did confirm that Stanikzai had been in Kabul.
Seddiqi said the republic’s negotiating team will hold discussions with the Taliban in respect of the Afghan Constitution and on the advice of the peace consultative Jirga.
Wednesday’s denial comes after some sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that Afghan leaders had approved some points that had been contested – leading to a breakthrough in the talks.
Latest News
Atmar calls on Muslim scholars to condemn “unjustified” violence in Afghanistan
Haneef Atmar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called on the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to step up their support for the Afghan peace process.
Addressing the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, the capital of Niger, Atmar urge the Ulema across Muslim countries to condemn the “unjustified” violence in Afghanistan
“We urge you all to join hands and support the Afghanistan peace process and to encourage Ulema across the OIC member states in condemnation of the violence in Afghanistan and support of the peace process,” he said.
Meanwhile, Atmar raised his concerns over the spike of violence across the country. He stated that the Afghan people “today continue to experience violence at the hands of our terrorist enemies on a daily basis.”
He pointed out that attacks on civilians have been increased – both in frequency and in the savagery of violence – in recent months.
“In Kabul alone, we have witnessed levels of depravity and attacks on civilian targets that are totally unprecedented from a killing spree in a maternity hospital to a suicide bomb inside a classroom full of young students in a private education facility, to a large-scale attack on Kabul University.”
“Targeted assassination of our moderate Ulema, human rights activists and journalists have added to the frenzy of violence,” Atmar highlighted.
Atmar also called on the OIC states to push the Taliban for peace and end the conflict in Afghanistan.
“We call on the OIC and its member states that have influenced in the Afghan peace process to continue to urge Taliban to pursue peace and an end into the conflict with greater urgency and sensitivity,” Atmar noted.
