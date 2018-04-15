Deadly Clash Erupts Between Afghan-Pak Border Forces

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2018 3:06 pm)

A deadly clash erupted earlier this morning between border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan along the Durand line in Khost province, said local sources.

Abdulhanan, Police Chief of Khost province told Ariana News that the clash was erupted in Parchachinar area of Zazai Maidan district and local residents also took arms to fight along Afghan forces against Pakistani troops.

The clash was severely ongoing between border forces of Afghanistan and Pakistan, the source further noted.

Meanwhile, Abdulhanan, Police Chief of Khost province said that the clash erupted after Pakistani troops fired shells on outpost of Afghan forces in Jindo mountain of the area.

He added that three Pakistani soldiers were killed, another arrested, some of their weapons and their outpost were also seized by Afghan border forces.

The local official also confirmed that one local resident and a local Afghan police force were dead since the clash started in the area.

Hukumkhan Habibi, governor of Khost province, some local officials and backup forces have reportedly arrived in the area.