Deadly bombing in Mazar sparks widespread condemnation
The targeting of civilians inside a mosque in Balkh province on Thursday has sparked widespread condemnation both in Afghanistan and abroad.
The explosion tore through the mosque during midday prayers killing at least 30 people and wounding dozens more.
The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has condemned the incident and called for an end to attacks on civilians.
“UNAMA strongly condemns the horrific attack in Mazar-e-Sharif targeting civilians at a place of worship. The recent attacks on civilians represent a worrying trend in Afghanistan. It must end immediately. “The perpetrators must be held accountable,” UNAMA said in a statement.
Amnesty International’s representative in Afghanistan also condemned the targeting of civilians, especially Hazaras, and stressed that the government of the Islamic Emirate (IE) should take serious measures to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.
Former President Hamid Karzai also condemned the explosion at the Shiite mosque and said it was the work of enemies of peace.
“It is with regret and sorrow that I learned that the enemies of peace and tranquility of the Afghan people once again committed a crime against humanity and martyred and wounded a number of our compatriots while praying in the Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif.
“This terrorist act and crime I condemn in the strongest terms the inhumanity that is contrary to all human and Islamic principles and values,” Karzai said.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said, in response to the recent attacks in the country that these are the work of circles that have no connection with the Afghan society and that security forces will soon arrest and punish the perpetrators.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns the bombings in Kabul, Balkh and Kunduz against civilians. The security forces of the Islamic Emirate have good experience in eliminating seditionists and evil elements.
“These criminals will be caught and they will be punished for their evil deeds,” he said.
The Shiite mosque in Balkh was targeted Thursday during noon prayers. While the casualty toll varies, recent tallies put the death toll at about 30, with more than 40 wounded.
In addition, Kabul, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces also witnessed explosions on Thursday that killed and wounded civilians and Islamic Emirate forces.
The recent spate of bombings, mostly targeting civilians, has once again raised concerns about the security situation.
Civilians have called on the Islamic Emirate to take serious measures to stop such attacks and ensure security.
Pakistan will continue to work for regional peace: foreign minister
Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said Pakistan is committed to continue efforts for peace in the region but she voiced concern over reports of Pakistani security forces being attacked from Afghanistan.
Speaking to the Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq in Islamabad on Wednesday, she also said Pakistan respects the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan.
Khar noted that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan is important for Pakistan.
Earlier, Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to Khar regarding the security situation of Afghanistan and the region, Pakistani media reported.
Ten killed and at least 15 wounded in mosque explosion in Balkh
At least 10 people were killed in an explosion in a mosque in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh on Thursday, police said.
Fifteen more people were wounded in the blast which happened during afternoon prayers in the Se Dukan area of the provincial capital, Mazar-e-Sharif city.
Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the provincial police, said that the explosion had been caused by an IED.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing.
The attack comes two days after three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul, killing six people and injuring 11 others.
IEA acting FM meets Central Asian envoys
The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Amir Khan Muttaqi met with ambassadors and representatives of Central Asia countries on Thursday, the ministry said in a statement.
The meeting was attended by ambassadors of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and representatives of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Muttaqi spoke on Afghanistan-Central Asia relations, trade and economic integration, and stressed the need to seize new opportunities for the benefit of the entire region, the statement read.
According to the ministry the envoys, for their part, emphasized the importance of working together with Afghanistan in the areas of trade, transit, railways and energy transit through Afghanistan.
Views were also expressed on a number of specific issues and joint efforts were made for practical measures to be taken and for the betterment of the common area, the ministry said.
