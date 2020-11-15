Latest News
Deadlock in Peace Talks, Increase in Violence Raises Concerns
Members of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team said Sunday they have not held talks with the Taliban in the past month.
Talks started two months ago but the two sides have not yet been able to agree on the basic framework for talks going forward.
“Taliban feels that they are in a good position. Taliban feels that they have won politically and militarily, because of this the talks take a lot of time,” said Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan negotiating team.
Qatar, however, has played a role as mediator but has not managed to break the deadlock.
Afghan negotiating team members say they have suggested four different options to break the deadlock but the Taliban insists the US-Taliban deal must be the base for the Intra-Afghan talks.
“Afghans should be concerned because they have not shown green light. The unclear stance increases concerns,” said Zafnoon Safi, a member of the Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament.
On the other hand, violence has increased across the country and many Afghan forces’ outposts have been targeted but Taliban reject claims they are behind the incidents.
Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that the increase in violence is not acceptable and could overshadow peace talks.
“Peace talks will be overshadowed, if the war continues, and peace talks will not be effective despite the war,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy head of AIHRC.
Analysts believe that the new US administration will shed light on the fate of the peace talks.
This comes amid reports that outgoing US president Donald Trump is planning an early withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.
He recently appointed a new acting Pentagon chief to accelerate the withdrawal of US forces.
Latest News
Over 130 people killed in attacks in past 25 days: MoI
The Ministry of Interior said Sunday at least 134 civilians have been killed and 289 others wounded in Taliban suicide and IED attacks in the past 25 days.
Speaking at a press conference MoI spokesman Tariq Arian said the Taliban have carried out 15 suicide attacks and 200 roadside bombings against the Afghan people in this time.
Arian added that the Taliban had hired 100 people to carry out targeted assassinations, of which 50 of them have been arrested.
Arian added that 1,100 Taliban, including Pakistanis, took part in the recent fighting in Kandahar. He said 152 Pakistanis were killed in fighting with Afghan forces.
According to Arian, a member of the Taliban’s Qatar office was also killed in Kandahar during clashes with Afghan forces.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
This comes amid a spike in violence across the country in the past few months and despite the start of peace talks in Doha.
The talks have however stalled and no progress to end the 19-year-old war has essentially been made.
Latest News
MoFA rejects Pakistan’s claims of India using Afghan soil to plot attacks
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s claims that India is using Afghanistan soil to plot attacks against Pakistan and said the claims are baseless.
“We are committed to the policy of combating all forms of terrorism in the world without any discrimination,” the ministry said in a statement.
“We will never allow Afghan soil to be used for disruptive activities against other countries.”
This comes after Pakistan’s foreign minister and the country’s military spokesman claimed on Saturday that they have “evidence of terrorist funding by India.”
Pakistan’s military spokesman Major-general Babar Iftikhar said “Indian diplomats in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities.”
He said that the Indian ambassador to Afghanistan and an Indian diplomat in Jalalabad had detailed discussions with collaborators to provide financial support to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and dissident Baloch elements.
The Pakistani officials accused India of running dozens of training camps in Afghanistan for militant groups, outlawed globally, to plot attacks on Pakistan.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iftikhar addressed this at a news conference Saturday.
Babar displayed for the first time what he said were documents, banking transactions worth millions of dollars, audio clips and details of contacts between Indian intelligence operatives and diplomats with fugitive Pakistani militants operating out of Afghanistan.
“Uncontrivable evidence reveals that Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders have become hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan,” the general said.
“We have verifiable evidence of terrorists funding by India. Indian ambassadors in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities,” Babar added.
Qureshi said: “The evidence provided by Pakistan provides concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organizations, including UN-designated terrorist organizations Jamaat ul Ahrar, Bloch Liberation Army and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.”
These groups are rumored to have sought refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing Pakistan in counterterrorism operations.
Qureshi also stated his government would share the “dossier” with the United Nations and five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France to pressure India to halt its terrorist activities inside Pakistan.
Latest News
Flash flood warning in place as weather system moves across Afghanistan
With a mixture of rain and snow falling across some central and eastern provinces in Afghanistan, including Kabul, the Afghanistan Meteorological Department’s flash flood warning remains in place.
Issued on Saturday, the weather services said snow and rain, with the possibility of flash floods, can be expected in Kabul, Baghlan, Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Lafghman, Panjshir, Kapisa. Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Daykundi, Paktika, and Logar provinces.
The weather services said that up to 20mm of rain and up to 25cm of snow could fall in some parts of these provinces.
Kabul meanwhile woke up Sunday morning to heavy snowfall in some parts of the city – which started on Saturday.
This was widely welcomed by residents who took to social media posting photos and videos.
Many residents also quoted the famous Afghan proverb which states: “Let Kabul be without Gold, But not without Snow”.
Temperatures meanwhile in Kabul on Sunday are expected to reach a high of only 5 degrees centigrade and a low on Sunday night of -6 degrees.
While the weather will clear up in the next few days, temperatures, especially at night are expected to remain well below zero.
Next week there is however a chance of more snow for Kabul and surrounding areas.
