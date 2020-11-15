Deadlock in Peace Talks, Increase in Violence Raises Concerns

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

Members of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team said Sunday they have not held talks with the Taliban in the past month.

Talks started two months ago but the two sides have not yet been able to agree on the basic framework for talks going forward.

“Taliban feels that they are in a good position. Taliban feels that they have won politically and militarily, because of this the talks take a lot of time,” said Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan negotiating team.

Qatar, however, has played a role as mediator but has not managed to break the deadlock.

Afghan negotiating team members say they have suggested four different options to break the deadlock but the Taliban insists the US-Taliban deal must be the base for the Intra-Afghan talks.

“Afghans should be concerned because they have not shown green light. The unclear stance increases concerns,” said Zafnoon Safi, a member of the Wolesi Jirga, or Lower House of Parliament.

On the other hand, violence has increased across the country and many Afghan forces’ outposts have been targeted but Taliban reject claims they are behind the incidents.

Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that the increase in violence is not acceptable and could overshadow peace talks.

“Peace talks will be overshadowed, if the war continues, and peace talks will not be effective despite the war,” said Naeem Nazari, deputy head of AIHRC.

Analysts believe that the new US administration will shed light on the fate of the peace talks.

This comes amid reports that outgoing US president Donald Trump is planning an early withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

He recently appointed a new acting Pentagon chief to accelerate the withdrawal of US forces.