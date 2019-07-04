Day Six of US-Taliban Talks in Doha: What We Know So Far

The U.S. and Taliban negotiating teams are meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar behind closed doors in a bid to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s political spokesman in Qatar on Thursday told Ariana News correspondent in Doha that the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and elections are two main obstacles in front of a possible peace deal.

Shaheen added that the two sides have finalized the definition of “terrorism”.

Meanwhile, the talks in Doha, which began on June 29, is continuing today as well.

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators are expected to continue their meeting on Saturday, July 6.

Washington has said it will not agree to the withdrawal of troops until the Taliban agrees on everything including a permanent ceasefire and intra-Afghan dialogue with the Kabul government.

However, the Taliban has so far refused to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, calling it a “puppet regime.”

This comes as an intra-Afghan meeting hosted by Germany and Qatar is set to be held in Doha on July 7-8.

More than 60 politicians have been invited to the conference in Doha.

Taliban confirmed their participation but the Afghan government said it will not have a representative at the meeting.