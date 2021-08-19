Day five of Taliban rule in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2021)

Residents of Kabul on Thursday called on the Taliban to ensure security is maintained in the city and to provide the people with work.

Kabulians mostly said they were satisfied with the security situation at the moment but said employment opportunities were desperately needed and that people need to return to their existing jobs.

The Taliban meanwhile reaffirmed their pledge to the people that they can continue to live and work with confidence.

By day five, after the Taliban took control, Kabul appears to slowly be returning to normal – although everything was mostly closed on Thursday due to Muharram and Independence Day.

“The market has returned to normal, there is no problem. Now people do not see thefts and assassinations. Everything is going well,” said Najibullah Afghan, a Kabul resident.

“We call on the international community and the elders in Afghanistan to pay more attention. People are concerned about the situation and want peace,” Mohammad Jan, another resident said.

A number of people are however optimistic and say that there are no security concerns and that public activities and services need to be resumed.

Mustafa is a bookseller in the city, he has urged the people to return to work and normal life.

“Although no one is buying books, we hope the situation will improve,” said Mustafa.

Omar is a traffic policeman in Kabul, he says he continues to work as usual.

“We continued our work, there are no restrictions and I am happy,” said Omar.

The Taliban have set up checkpoints to inspect all vehicles, and the commander of the checkpoints said that people should not worry about their safety and should return to work.

“There are no obstacles for the people of Kabul. Women and men can return to work although the people are not well informed about the Taliban, but we are at the service of our people and there is no concern,” said Mohammad Shoaib, a Taliban member.

A Taliban spokesman also said that people could work normally and that government employees, including women, should return to their duties.