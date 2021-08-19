Latest News
Day five of Taliban rule in Kabul
Residents of Kabul on Thursday called on the Taliban to ensure security is maintained in the city and to provide the people with work.
Kabulians mostly said they were satisfied with the security situation at the moment but said employment opportunities were desperately needed and that people need to return to their existing jobs.
The Taliban meanwhile reaffirmed their pledge to the people that they can continue to live and work with confidence.
By day five, after the Taliban took control, Kabul appears to slowly be returning to normal – although everything was mostly closed on Thursday due to Muharram and Independence Day.
“The market has returned to normal, there is no problem. Now people do not see thefts and assassinations. Everything is going well,” said Najibullah Afghan, a Kabul resident.
“We call on the international community and the elders in Afghanistan to pay more attention. People are concerned about the situation and want peace,” Mohammad Jan, another resident said.
A number of people are however optimistic and say that there are no security concerns and that public activities and services need to be resumed.
Mustafa is a bookseller in the city, he has urged the people to return to work and normal life.
“Although no one is buying books, we hope the situation will improve,” said Mustafa.
Omar is a traffic policeman in Kabul, he says he continues to work as usual.
“We continued our work, there are no restrictions and I am happy,” said Omar.
The Taliban have set up checkpoints to inspect all vehicles, and the commander of the checkpoints said that people should not worry about their safety and should return to work.
“There are no obstacles for the people of Kabul. Women and men can return to work although the people are not well informed about the Taliban, but we are at the service of our people and there is no concern,” said Mohammad Shoaib, a Taliban member.
A Taliban spokesman also said that people could work normally and that government employees, including women, should return to their duties.
Latest News
Taliban call on the world to recognize their movement
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Thursday that the Taliban wants friendly relations with all countries around the world, especially the United States, and that they have not been hostile towards any country.
Speaking at a ceremony held to mark the 102nd anniversary of independence from British influence, Mujahid also called on the people to work with them in order to create an inclusive system and to prevent the country from being plunged into another crisis.
A number of Taliban members also said that this opportunity should be used to develop the country.
This year the Independence Day ceremony was held under the Taliban flag, and the Taliban called for the day to be respected.
Mujahid also spoke about political issues at the ceremony and called on countries around the world to recognize their movement.
Mujahid said they want friendly relations with all countries, but warned that if countries intervene again, they will rise up against them.
“The world should not be afraid of us. We must be recognized. We want friendly relations with all countries of the world, including the United States,” Mujahid said.
For the Taliban, Thursday’s celebration of independence took on a new dimension after they again defeated a major power.
“This year, we celebrate this day by defeating another superpower. All the people are happy that today our country was saved from foreign interventions,” said Sardar Mohammad Shakib, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Affairs Commission.
The Taliban see their rule as an opportunity for the people and urge them to put aside their personal desires and seize the chance to help build a comprehensive system.
“We ask the people to cooperate with us in building the system and to put aside their personal desires. All problems can be solved in the light of Islam,” said Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban Cultural Affairs Commission.
The Taliban’s call for international recognition comes after a number of Western countries have said they will not recognize a new government that came into power by force.
Latest News
Ghani’s remarks spark widespread reaction
Many Afghans have slammed former president Ashraf Ghani for having fled the country ahead of the Taliban take over and said his statement on Facebook sums up his disregard for the country and its people.
Ghani’s critics say he left the country in the midst of a crisis.
Ghani, who has taken refuge in the United Arab Emirates, said in a video message Wednesday night that he had left the country to save his life as he feared being assassinated but said he hoped to return soon.
But a senior official from Ghani’s government said the former president had asked for his diplomatic passport days before leaving and that he knew what he was doing.
Thousands of Afghans trying to leave the country with the help of foreign embassies have blamed Ghani for the current situation and said he was responsible for the violence before he fled the country.
Shazia, one resident who is trying to leave the country because of her children, said she now faces a very uncertain future.
“May Ashraf Ghani’s house be ruined, he stole the country’s money and left the people with no destiny,” Shazia said.
“The culprit is Ashraf Ghani now it is clear to the whole nation,” said another resident Rabani.
“The people themselves are shocked about what to do, everyone is escaping from poverty and misery,” said Azatullah, another resident.
Ghani, who has taken refuge in Abu Dhabi, in the UAE, described his escape in a video message which he posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday night.
“Sunday after I went to the Ministry of Defense’s headquarters to check the situation in Kabul, suddenly my bodyguards arrived to thwart a large conspiracy and ousted me,” Ghani said.
But some former foreign ministry officials have rejected Ghani’s claims and said he asked for his diplomatic passport from the ministry a few days before fleeing the country. They said he had already planned to go.
Ghani meanwhile said in his video message that he did not take large amounts of cash with him, as reported.
“I did not take any money with me and I was not even able to change my shoes when I left my homeland and take my personal notes and laptop computer, which were ‘government secret documents’ and are now ‘in the hands of others’,” Ghani said.
According to reports, Ghani, Hamdallah Moheb, and Fazl Mahmoud Fazli and dozens of his entourage first flew to Uzbekistan on a special flight and from there took refuge in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Latest News
Biden seeks ways to speed up evacuations from Afghanistan
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris discussed ways to accelerate evacuations of Americans and refugees from Afghanistan with his national security team on Wednesday, a White House official told Reuters.
This comes after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in the past week.
Biden sent U.S. troop reinforcements to Kabul to help with the evacuations. He has received a barrage of criticism at home and abroad for the way the American withdrawal from Afghanistan was planned.
Biden and Harris met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, CIA Director William Burns and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
They discussed efforts to accelerate evacuations of U.S. citizens and vulnerable Afghans, and to facilitate safe passage to Kabul airport, a White House official said.
