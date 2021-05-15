Latest News
Day 3 of ceasefire: MoD accuses Taliban of violating ceasefire
The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that Taliban has violated the three-day ceasefire in seven provinces across the country that killed and wounded dozens of civilians.
“The ceasefire has been violated in several cases and several points of the country and terrorist groups under Taliban leadership violated the ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to the ceasefire, but enemies are not committed and violated the ceasefire,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
This comes after an IED was reportedly detonated inside a mosque in Shakardara district in Kabul during Friday prayers. On Saturday, sources said 14 people were killed, including the mosque’s Imam.
The following incidents were reported on Saturday, day three of the ceasefire.
1 – One policeman and two civilians were wounded in an explosion in Surobi district of Kabul province on Saturday.
2- Two civilians were killed and two others were wounded in Kunduz province in an IED explosion.
3- Two civilians killed in Ghazni province in an explosion
4- Two explosions were reported in Kandahar province that killed and wounded civilians.
5- An explosion in Kapisa reportedly killed and wounded civilians.
In addition to this, Mohammad Omar Sherzad, the governor of Uruzgan province said that Taliban attacked Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the province.
“In two areas of Uruzgan province the ceasefire has been violated. One attack was on a security forces convoy along the Kandahar-Uruzgan highway and second they (Taliban) attacked an ANDSF check post close to Tarin Kot city, that wounded Afghan forces. The Taliban are not committed to their commitments,” said Sherzad.
Meanwhile, some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said that all the attacks are not carried out by the Taliban.
“Shakardara attack was a series of killings of religious scholars; such attacks are carried out by Takfiri (non-believing) groups; but attacks in Uruzgan, Kandahar and other provinces are Taliban actions,” said Mohammad Arif Rahmani, an MP.
The three-day ceasefire was widely welcomed by the Afghan people but most called for the tenuous truce to be extended and to become permanent.
However, going into the ceasefire, the Taliban said it would observe the truce but would resume hostilities after the Eid holidays.
Featured
Atmar conveys condolences to Palestine just hours before media offices bombed
Latest News
Taliban faction’s deputy dies in Kabul from injuries sustained in Herat skirmish
Deputy head of the Taliban splinter group in the western part of the country, Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, died in Kabul on Saturday from injuries sustained last week in a skirmish in Herat.
Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed his death and said he had been transferred to a Kabul hospital on Thursday afternoon due to the severity of his wounds.
Niazi, who was reportedly shot three times in the head, was initially taken to Herat District Hospital after being seriously wounded in an apparent Taliban-on-Taliban attack.
Sources said three insurgents were killed and three others were wounded in the clash.
Provincial officials told Ariana News last week that Niazi was wounded on Wednesday in a skirmish with Taliban militants in the Guzara district of the province.
The sources stated at the time that Niazi, a pro-Taliban commander, was taken to Herat’s public hospital.
According to the sources, three of Niazi’s bodyguards were killed in the skirmish.
The Taliban has not commented in this regard.
Niazi was believed to have been Mullah Mohammad Rasool’s deputy – the head of the faction that split from the Taliban in November 2015, following the announcement in July that year that the Taliban’s longtime leader Mullah Omar was dead.
The dissident faction’s announcement was at the time believed to be the first public and official split of the Afghan Taliban since the group formed in the 1990s.
Omar’s deputy at the time was Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansoor, who claimed power — sparking a battle over the group’s leadership.
Rasool and Niazi were among several Taliban commanders who challenged Mansoor’s appointment as leader. Mansoor was the leader of the group from 29 July 2015 to 21 May 2016 but was killed in a drone strike by the United States in Pakistan.
Niazi was born 1968 in Pashtoon Zarghoon district, in Herat province and served as governor of Kabul Province under the Taliban regime.
Latest News
I know I am only one bullet away from death: Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in an interview this week that the narrative being portrayed by the media of “gloom and doom” must stop and instead a more positive spin needs to be put on the country’s future.
In an interview with Der Spiegel, Ghani said: “The more the media talks about these doom-and-gloom scenarios, the more it encourages people to leave. Instead, please describe the opportunities that are available here, even in the most difficult of times, including war.”
He said however that under the current circumstances “the probability of a civil war is there,” but added that it “doesn’t have to come to that.”
“You know, when the combat mission officially ended in 2014 and was modified as a training mission, everybody already saw the demise of the republic coming. But we made it work. Please take into consideration that all of this is also a question of narrative: The more the scenario of destabilization is spread, the more we are confronted with violence here.”
He told Der Spiegel that US President Joe Biden’s administration has made a strategic decision to withdraw its military presence and that he respects this.
“Any expression of anger, resentment or disappointment would not be productive. I myself have never opposed a US withdrawal – nor do I waste my time on regrets. The question now is where our common interests lie in the future and how we will reshape our partnership with the US.”
Ghani also stated the Afghan security forces are well prepared to defend their country after foreign troops leave. “If I did anything, it was to prepare our forces for this situation.”
Ghani confirmed that Afghanistan’s leaders are currently trying to form a state council across all party lines. This is to not only organize the peace process, but also organize resistance against the Taliban.
“The council is actually forming right now. It is emerging, and I am pushing for it with all my might.
“A peace process is a fundamental scenario. Once the Taliban realize that they cannot overthrow the government, they will need to come to peace as the dominant scenario,” he said, adding that “the question of peace or hostility is now in Pakistani hands.”
Ghani explained that “Pakistan operates an organized system of support.
“The Taliban receive logistics there, their finances are there and recruitment is there. The names of the various decision-making bodies of the Taliban are Quetta Shura, Miramshah Shura and Peshawar Shura – named after the Pakistani cities where they are located. There is a deep relationship with the state.”
But he noted that Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa assured him on Monday, during his visit to Kabul, that the restoration of a Taliban regime “is not in anybody’s interest in the region, especially Pakistan.”
“However, he said, some of the lower levels in the army still hold the opposite opinion in certain cases. It is primarily a question of political will,” Ghani stated.
He said however that Western diplomacy “should stop coddling” the Taliban.
“The Taliban are criminals. They kill innocent people – as they did just a few days ago, in an attack on a girls’ school in Kabul, in Dasht-e-Barchi, which cost the lives of 85 people. Do not validate these criminals as a shadow government!”
“The Taliban made the environment for these crimes possible – they did not cut their ties with al-Qaeda as they claim to have done. They bear responsibility for this,” he said.
On the issue of the release of a further 7,000 prisoners, Ghani said he would do so “only if it leads to a comprehensive peace agreement.”
In conclusion, Ghani said: “I know I am only one bullet away from death.”
“There have been many attempts on my life. But Afghanistan is not South Vietnam, and I did not come here in a coup. I was elected by the people. I’ve never had an American bodyguard or an American tank protecting me. Before I became president, I lived abroad for 28 years, and had a successful career. But I was not happy. No power in the world could persuade me to now get on a plane and leave this country. It is a country I love, and I will die defending.”
Day 3 of ceasefire: MoD accuses Taliban of violating ceasefire
Atmar conveys condolences to Palestine just hours before media offices bombed
Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction
Taliban faction’s deputy dies in Kabul from injuries sustained in Herat skirmish
India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as WHO flags concern
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Putin warns West of harsh response if it crosses Russia’s ‘red lines’
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Tahawol: Efforts underway for holding Istanbul peace summit
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Second day of Afghan ceasefire discussed
Sola: the three-day Eid ceasefire across Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: President Ghani says current peace process opportunity must be seized to end war
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US destroys unwanted gear and sells it as scrap
-
World4 days ago
Palestinian rocket fire, Israeli strikes in Gaza run into second day
-
Latest News4 days ago
Khalilzad calls for peace talks; warns against military solution
-
World3 days ago
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qureshi says hopes for peace ‘high’ after Ghani, Bajwa meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
China calls for ethnic inclusion and moderate Islamic policy in ‘new’ govt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Logar police district chief killed in shooting
-
Latest News1 day ago
Day 2 of ceasefire: blast hits Kabul mosque during Friday prayers