Daughter of Afghan envoy kidnapped, tortured in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2021)

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Saturday that the daughter of the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad, Pakistan, was abducted on Friday.

In a statement issued on Saturday, MoFA stated that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals while on her way home.

“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity, Ms. Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital,” the statement said.

MoFA strongly condemned the “heinous act” and expressed its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Kabul called on Islamabad to “identify and prosecute” perpetrators as soon as possible.

Afghanistan also called on Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions,” the statement read.

Immediately Pakistan has not commented in this regard.