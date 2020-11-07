Daudzai warns Taliban trying to challenge Afghan peace process

(Last Updated On: November 7, 2020)

Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan, said Saturday the Taliban are trying to challenge the Afghan peace process by intensifying the war and carrying out targeted assassinations across the country.

According to Daudzai, the Taliban’s main aim is to take advantage of the peace talks by intensifying the war and stated the Afghan government is prepared to defend itself against the worst-case scenario.

“We should keep in mind the worst situation regarding peace in Afghanistan. The government should focus on resources to support Afghan forces,” said Daudzai.

Afghan security officials also said the Taliban have attacked more than 30 districts in 22 provinces in less than a month.

“We responded to Taliban attacks based on standard principles. We will not allow anyone to disrupt security,” said Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) urged both warring sides to call a lasting ceasefire to avoid causing further civilian casualties.

“Afghans are concerned about the civilian casualties because they sacrifice [their lives] every day. The Afghan government must provide security for the Afghans,” said Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman, for the AIHRC.

This comes amid increased violence across the country.