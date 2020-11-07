Featured
Daudzai warns Taliban trying to challenge Afghan peace process
Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan, said Saturday the Taliban are trying to challenge the Afghan peace process by intensifying the war and carrying out targeted assassinations across the country.
According to Daudzai, the Taliban’s main aim is to take advantage of the peace talks by intensifying the war and stated the Afghan government is prepared to defend itself against the worst-case scenario.
“We should keep in mind the worst situation regarding peace in Afghanistan. The government should focus on resources to support Afghan forces,” said Daudzai.
Afghan security officials also said the Taliban have attacked more than 30 districts in 22 provinces in less than a month.
“We responded to Taliban attacks based on standard principles. We will not allow anyone to disrupt security,” said Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.
Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) urged both warring sides to call a lasting ceasefire to avoid causing further civilian casualties.
“Afghans are concerned about the civilian casualties because they sacrifice [their lives] every day. The Afghan government must provide security for the Afghans,” said Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman, for the AIHRC.
This comes amid increased violence across the country.
Featured
Biden beats Trump to become next American president
Democratic Joe Biden has become the 46th president of the USA, American media reports indicate.
Biden has projected calm and compassion promised a more empathetic and scientific approach to the pandemic and pledged to stabilize American politics after four years of Donald Trump’s White House chaos.
Biden, who turns 78 at the end of this month, will become the oldest president when he is inaugurated in January in the midst of the worst public health crisis in 100 years, the deepest economic slump since the 1930s and a national reckoning on racism and police brutality that is still unresolved, CNN reports.
Biden’s win will end Trump’s tumultuous hold on Washington and condemn the Republican, who has had a lifelong obsession with winning, to the ranks of chief executives who lost after a single term, CNN stated.
As he watched his hopes of reelection being strangled with each tranche of votes in Pennsylvania, Trump lashed out on Twitter during the tense vote count, attempting to undermine democratic institutions with demands like “STOP THE COUNT.”
The President falsely claimed the election was being stolen from him as many mail-in ballots, which were often counted after Election Day votes, landed in the column of his opponent.
“There will not be blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America,” Biden said Wednesday afternoon.
“We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.”
Biden again asked for patience from his supporters on Thursday afternoon. “Stay calm. The process is working,” he said.
“Each ballot must be counted. … Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience, as well. But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that is the envy of the world.”
Featured
Biden confident of a win but calls for patience and calm
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is confident he will win the race for presidency and has once again urged Americans to be patient and stay calm as ballot-counting continues in a few states.
In an address from Wilmington, Delaware late Friday night, Biden said: “We do not have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers are clear we will win this race.”
“Look at the national numbers we are going to win this race with a clear majority and the nation is behind us. We’ve gotten over 74 million votes,” he said.
Biden took the lead on Friday in Pennsylvania and Georgia, two states that are still counting ballots, and edged closer to a victory in the closely contested presidential contest against President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reported.
The Associated Press news agency says both states, as well as Nevada, North Carolina and Alaska, are still too close to call.
But Biden appears confident the final numbers will be in his favor.
“We’re going to be the first Democrats to win in Arizona in 24 years. We’re going to be the first democrats to win Georgia in 28 years,” he said.
Biden also stated he wanted all ballots to be counted.
“We are on track to over 300 Electoral College votes,” Biden said, in his brief address. He said he and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris were not just waiting for vote results, but were meeting with health and economic experts, and have a plan to handle the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout for when they take office.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Thursday from the White House, where he repeated baseless claims that widespread voter fraud has taken place in the election.
On Friday, Trump – who falsely claimed he had won the election in the early hours of Wednesday – tweeted that Biden “should not wrongfully claim the office of the president” because legal proceedings were just beginning.
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in several states demanding the vote count be suspended, while also signaling its intention to demand a recount in Wisconsin, which AP projected Biden to have won.
Courts have already rejected some of those legal challenges, and experts have said they do not believe the lawsuits would significantly affect the outcome of the vote.
Featured
Traumatized survivors of university attack recount the horrors they experienced
Kabul University students who survived Monday’s horrific attack on the Law Faculty told Ariana News how terrified they had been and how the trauma they experienced has put a damper on their studies.
One student Sajad, who survived the deadly attack, said when gunmen opened fire in classrooms of the policy and public administration department, male students started shouting orders for their female peers to get out first.
“All the boys chanted and said [we must] let the girls escape first,” Sajad said.
The survivors of the policy and public administration department said they were devastated at the loss of their classmates.
One of their lecturers, Sami Mahdi posted a heart-wrenching message on Twitter earlier this week and said: “I am devastated. I am destroyed.
“Some of our best students are gone forever.”
Sixteen students from just this class were gunned down by attackers – many while trying to escape or hide.
Sajad meanwhile described losing two close friends, Ziba and Hussainia. While others were running, they were shot.
“The situation was very dangerous. Some students recited verses from the Holy Quran,” said Sajad.
But for many survivors, the mental scars will be lasting and some have said the trauma has been too much and resulted in them not being able to resume classes.
Another student Zakria said: “After the attack, my heart broke and I thought I will never come back to the university.”
Fahim, another survivor said: “We will always worry now about even small noises. I don’t think we can go back to normal lessons.”
Although the university has reopened many of Monday’s survivors have not returned and as another survivor, Abdul Hafiz, said: “The students have lost their dream of studying.”
“It is hard for them to return,” he said.
Officials figures put the death toll at 20 but some security sources have said more than 30 students died and dozens more were wounded.
ISIS (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the siege, which lasted six hours and although the Taliban immediately distanced themselves from the attack, many critics have dismissed Daesh’s claims and blame the Taliban.
