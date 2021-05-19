Dates confirmed for one-off Test against Australia

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2021)

Afghanistan’s one-off Test against Australia will be held at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena in Australia from November 27 to December 1, the Afghan Cricket Board confirmed Wednesday.

It will be Afghanistan’s first match against the hosts in the longest format.

ACB chairman Farhan Yusefzai said the tournament was an important match for Afghanistan especially as it will be the first time the Afghan team faces this formidable nation in Test cricket history.

“Australia is one of the best Test teams in world cricket. It is our first Test against them and I am sure it will be a great contest between both teams. Therefore, we are looking forward to it,” he said.

The Test between Afghanistan and Australia was originally scheduled to be held early last year but due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the historic match was postponed.