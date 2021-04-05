Science & Technology
Data of 500 million Facebook users may be leaked
The private information of more than 500 million Facebook users may have been compromised, and an unidentified leaker says they are offering the data for sale for virtually nothing, Reuters reported.
Alon Gal, the co-founder of an Israeli cybersecurity firm called Hudson Rock, says that the information appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January.
It’s being sold for a few dollars’ worth of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers.
Reuters hasn’t been able to verify the information, but Gal and some journalists who have seen the data dump say they have been able to match phone numbers of people they know. He warns that Facebook users should be on the lookout for possible “social engineering attacks” in the coming months.
In a statement, Facebook said that the data was “very old” and related to an issue that it had fixed in August 2019.
Russia fines Twitter $117,000 for not removing banned content
A Russian court fined Twitter a total of 8.9 million roubles ($116,800) on Friday over accusations that the service had failed to delete banned content.
Moscow said last month it had slowed the speed of Twitter inside Russia, and on March 16 threatened to ban the U.S. social media service outright over content that it said ranged from child pornography to drug abuse.
Twitter declined to comment on Friday. Last month it said it was worried about the Russian action’s impact on free speech, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote any illegal behavior.
The Tagansky District Court in Moscow said in a series of statements that it had issued three separate fines against Google of 3.2 million roubles, 3.3 million roubles, and 2.4 million roubles.
It said the fines related to offenses committed on Jan. 22-24 this year, including “violating the procedure for removing information”, all under Russia’s Administrative Offences Code.
Those dates coincided with the build-up to an eruption of protests across Russia by crowds demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Ahead of those protests, Russia had asked some social networks to stop the spread of posts encouraging minors to take part in unsanctioned rallies.
Russia has in recent months taken steps to exert more influence over foreign social media platforms.
Bills passed by the lower house of parliament in December last year allowed Russia to impose large fines on platforms that do not delete banned content and even to restrict access to U.S. social media giants if they “discriminate” against Russian media.
UAE launches COVID-19 vaccine production with China’s Sinopharm
Encrypted messaging app Signal stops working in China
Encrypted messaging app Signal appeared to no longer be working in China without the use of a virtual private network (VPN) on Tuesday morning, users in the country said.
Reuters reported that China’s cyber authorities have become increasingly strict in recent years, widening the scope of apps, media outlets and social media sites banned in the country.
Signal’s website was also inaccessible in China on Tuesday morning.
The app was still available on Apple’s China app store as of Tuesday morning, and the app and website appeared to be working normally in Hong Kong.
Signal’s press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
On several occasions, the app had previously stopped working in China without VPN with no reason given, only for usage to resume.
Signal saw a surge in downloads worldwide after January 6 when WhatsApp updated its privacy terms, reserving the right to share user data, including location and phone number, with its parent Facebook Inc and units such as Instagram and Messenger.
Signal had been downloaded close to 510,000 times on iOS in China, and has been downloaded 100 million times worldwide on the App Store and Google Play combined, according to data company Sensor Tower.
Tencent’s all-in-one mobile app WeChat is China’s dominant messaging app, with its payment functions and other services, boasts more than a billion users globally.
