Dasht-e-Archi District of Kunduz Cleared of Taliban: MoD

(Last Updated On: October 12, 2019)

Dasht-e-Archi district of Kunduz province has been cleared of Taliban militants, Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement.

According to the statement Afghan National and Defense forces (ANDSF) cleared and took control of the center and surrounding areas of Dasht-e-Archi district at around 1:30 am on Friday night.

The statement did not provide details on casualties of both side but added that ANDSF has inflicted heavy damages to the Taliban group during these operations and destroyed their bases and strongholds in the mentioned areas.

Taliban took control of Dasht-e-Archi about 1 month ago but the militant group has not made a comment in this regard yet.

This comes as ANDS have retaken control of 12 districts in Ghazni, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab provinces in the past six months.