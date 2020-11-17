Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz cleared of Taliban

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2020)

Dasht-e-Archi district in Kunduz has been cleared of Taliban after security forces launched a military operation on Monday night, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry “dozens of Taliban members were killed during the operation.”

The ministry did not provide details on ANDSF casualties.

This comes after the Taliban launched an attack on Dasht-e-Archi district center on Sunday night.

The governor’s spokesman Esmatullah Moradi said on Monday at least three security force members had been killed along with eight Taliban insurgents.

Early Monday, Yousof Ayoubi, the provincial council head, said the Taliban had captured the district after troops were forced to retreat.

But the ministry of interior disputed this and said late Monday morning the district was under the control of security forces. “Security forces, including commandos, are currently present at the district headquarters,” the MoI said.

Additional commandos were also sent in during the course of Monday to help bring the situation under control.

However, sporadic fighting continued throughout the day in some areas.