Darzab District Under ISIS Attack in Jawzjan, Says Local Officials

(Last Updated On: April 03, 2018 11:45 am)

The militants affiliated with the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or Daesh have attacked the center of Darzab district in the northern Jawzjan province, according to local authorities.

As stated deputy of Jawzjan provincial council, the Daesh terrorists were planning few days ago to attack the district center.

Meanwhile, according to Mr. Abdul Rahman Mahmoodi, the deputy governor of Jawzjan province clashes are ongoing between Afghan security forces and ISIS militants.

He also asked for a serious attention of the central government over the situation of the district.