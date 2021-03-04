Latest News
Danish warns against interim govt that ‘might lead to collapse of system’
No peace plan should lead to the collapse of the Republic system and the abolition of the Constitution, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said on Thursday.
Speaking at an event to mark the 26th death anniversary of Abdul Ali Mazari, Danish said that any plan for an interim and participatory government without holding elections would be a doomed plan.
Danish said plans proposed should be within the current political system and within the Constitution.
“The government emphasizes that, firstly, no plan should be proposed in the absence of the Afghan government and without considering our national interests and only based on the wishes of foreigners; and secondly, any plan should be proposed while maintaining the political system and the Constitution of the country.”
He also said any plan should not put the government and political system at risk of collapsing nor should it threaten the Constitution.
He said “therefore we consider the plan of an interim government as a kind of setback which will cause the current system to collapse,” said Danish.
“Peace with dignity and permanence is important. The people of Afghanistan want a peace that preserves the dignity and authority of the country and does not mean the collapse of the current system.
“The Taliban group demands allegiance from us, but we do not accept such a request and we do not pledge allegiance to anyone,” said Mohammad Mohaqiq, Presidential Palace (ARG) senior adviser.
Former vice president Yunus Qanooni also addressed the event and said that Washington wants to change the format of the talks in order to speed up the peace process.
“The format of the negotiations should change in order to expedite the peace efforts and ensure enduring peace in the country. Afghan peace process requires consensus within Afghanistan, in the region and in the international community,” Qanooni said.
These remarks come as US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad left Kabul on Thursday after a three-day visit to discuss various alternatives and options in a bid to get the peace process moving forward.
Officials who met with Khalilzad over the past few days have said that among the options proposed by Khalilzad is an international summit that includes Afghan leaders, Taliban representatives and members of the foreign community, including Iran and Pakistan.
They also said it was suggested that such a meeting be mediated by the UN and held in another country.
Khalilzad meanwhile arrived in Doha on Thursday and immediately met with members of the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team.
According to one team member, Fawzia Kofi, a number of talks team members discussed the “various dimensions of the peace process and the subsequent stages of that process.
“I once again stressed the importance of the presence and undeniable role of women and the new generation of Afghanistan in this process,” she said.
Khalilzad heads to Doha carrying message of ‘participatory govt’ to Taliban
US special envoy for Afghanistan peace Zalmay Khalilzad headed to Doha on Thursday where he will share details of his Kabul trip with the Taliban.
This comes after Khalilzad held a meeting with Afghan lawmakers while in Kabul, where he suggested the Constitution be amended so as to form a new government.
Some members of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) said that according to Khalilzad, there was little hope that the Doha talks will be successful and that instead a larger summit on the future of Afghanistan is being considered.
“Mr Khalilzad, brought a message that Americans want a participatory government in Afghanistan; when I asked this question, Khalilzad said yes, I brought this message and handed over to the government leaders,” said one MP Ziauddin Zia.
According to sources, other topics discussed over the past three days on the part of Khalilzad included:
• Distrust and ineffectiveness of the Doha talks that are currently underway
• A possible meeting of the country’s political leaders and the Taliban in another country, possibly Turkey
• Contributing countries and UN to monitor such a meeting
• Amending the Constitution in order to form a new government
• The US not being in a hurry to withdraw troops by May
• Advancing the Afghan peace process wisely
Sources said Khalilzad also warned the war would continue if these issues are not agreed upon.
“A few specific statements that he [Khalilzad] pointed out are that the Qatar talks have not achieved anything in the past four months; we don’t have any hope for Doha talks, the country leader must sit in a second country and foreign countries must monitor [meeting] so they reach an agreement; amendment of constitution so the grounds are prepared for a new government,” said Kha Agha Rezaei, another MP.
Khalilzad ended his trip to Kabul after discussing various options, alternatives to propel the process forward and tweeted that the Afghan government and the Taliban must find a path to a political settlement and a permanent ceasefire.
Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the country is trying to pave the way for a political agreement between the Afghan parties.
“We haven’t made any decisions about the May 1 deadline to withdraw the remaining roughly 2,500 troops that are in Afghanistan, as well as of course partner troops, NATO forces that are there. We are in very close consultation with our NATO allies, with all of the countries in the region. and what we’re looking at very carefully is what further progress can and must be made on the agreements that, for example, we reached with the Taliban under the previous administration and the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan are working on to see if the conditions can be in place for a durable peace.
“But right now we are reviewing the question of our troop presence and we are doing it in full consultation and coordination with our allies,” Blinken said in an interview with PBS news hour.
Khalilzad will consult with Taliban leaders in Doha and hear their views, but Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Hezb-i-Islami leader, says preliminary agreements have been reached on an alternative to the Doha talks.
“Now we have to look for an alternative to these negotiations, work is underway, preliminary agreements have been reached, we agree that a new and practical foundation for peace should be laid and not limited to both sides of the war,” said Hekmatyar.
Khalilzad’s meeting with Taliban leaders and members of the government’s peace negotiating team also focuses mainly on sharing, a participatory government plan and an alternative Doha meeting.
Hekmatyar’s Hezb-i-Islami planning anti-govt protests in Kabul
Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s Hezb-i-Islami party is expected to hold anti-government demonstrations in Kabul on Friday, in protest over what they claim is government’s failure to fulfil its side of the peace agreement.
Hekmatyar says the demonstrations will lead to the ousting of government leaders.
“We will give a ten-day deadline at the end of the demonstrations on Friday. If our demands are not met, our demonstrations will continue in all the provinces of the country,” said Hekmatyar.
“Then our demand will be something else. All our demands will turn to one; Resignation; resignation of the government,” he added.
At the same time, members of the public consider peaceful demonstrations to be the right of every citizen; but they say the protests should not cause chaos in the city.
Hekmatyar once again raised the issue of peace talks and said that he expects the Doha talks to fail.
Hekmatyar has in the past accused government of not complying with the peace agreement reached with his party in 2016.
The former resistance fighter returned to Kabul after the peace deal was sealed following almost 20 years in exile.
But according to him, about 3,000 Hezb-i-Islami prisoners are still being held in Afghan prisons. He warned that he would surround the Presidential Palace in order to get “justice for his party”.
Seven factory workers gunned down in Nangarhar
Seven factory workers in Sorkhurd district in Nangarhar were killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night, the provincial police chief, Major General Juma Gul Himmat said Thursday.
According to Himmat, four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Sources in the province meanwhile said the victims had worked at a factory manufacturing building plaster and that they were all from Bamiyan province.
Photos from the scene of the shooting meanwhile show the victims had been shot dead and their hands had been bound.
The motive behind the attack is unknown and no group has claimed responsibility.
President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack and said “that by escalating the violence, the Taliban have once again proved that they do not believe in peace and seek to kill our innocent people.”
