Danish: Taliban Believing In Peace Seems Wrong

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2019)

Sarwar Danish, the second deputy of the president, said that the Taliban do not believe in real peace.

According to him, the Taliban in the recent year did everything to damage the government and the people. In the meantime, they were trying to negotiate over peace as well.

“The Afghan government and people support the Afghan security forces. The government’s support of peace negotiations doesn’t mean the Taliban will be powerful or the Afghan security forces are weak. The Taliban should first believe in the real meaning of peace,” said Danish.

Furthermore, Danish added that the key to peace talks is ‘two-side ceasefire’. To catch the trust of people, the negotiations should be government-centered.

Apart from the peace process, Mr. Danish stressed that now the recounting of votes in 34 provinces are done, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) should announce the results as soon as possible.

This comes as the IEC recently announced that the recounting of votes of 34 provinces is done, and they will announce the results as soon as possible in the coming week.