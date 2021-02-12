Danish says an interim-government brings more violence  

(Last Updated On: February 12, 2021)

Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh said on Friday that the current opportunity for peace should be seized.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq in Kabul said that the Taliban has shown “less sincerity” to the peace efforts and instead, they have increased their violence in the country.

“An interim setup will bring more violence and that it means returning to the past,” said Danish.

Danish also said that most of the Taliban’s released prisoners returned to the battlefields.

He also emphasized that being the Taliban away from the negotiating table is not in the best interest of the peace process.

“The Afghan government has taken bold steps in the peace process, but the Taliban have intensified their violence, which is in no way in the country’s interest,” Danish added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Karim Khalili, former chairman of the High Peace Council, at the ceremony marking the first anniversary of the death of Mohammad Baqir Mohaqiq said that called on both sides to take the opportunity of peace.

“Let us take this opportunity to establish a dignified peace in the country. The way to continue the war is by no means the way for the country to progress,” Khalili said.

Muhammad Mohaqiq, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat party also speaking in the ceremony says that at the moment all the Taliban’s commanders are preparing for the war, adding that: “Therefore I am calling on the government to be prepared both for war and defend the country.”