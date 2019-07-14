Danish Describes Sexual Favor Allegation on ARG Political

(Last Updated On: July 14, 2019)

Sarwar Danish, the Second Vice President of the country, described the sexual favor allegations on ARG by some of the former government officials political and baseless with the purpose of electoral campaigns.

He says that there are people who make accusations against the government with the aim to destroy the public’s view towards the government.

Moreover, he directed the Attorney General Office (AGO) to seriously investigate the claims and treat the factors legally if proved; otherwise, the claimers should be prosecuted.

“The Attorney General Office should courageously publicize the offenders and punish them strongly if the claims are proved,” said Mr. Danish.

At the same time, the Attorney General says the government is committed to providing a safe workplace for both men and women and violation of a safe workplace by anyone will be seriously investigated.

“The cases will be followed independently, impartially, seriously, and decisively by us for having the Afghan people’s trust,” said Farid Ahamdi, the Attorney General.

This comes as firstly a former advisor to President Ghani accused ARG of sexual favors in exchange for high-rank positions and which was followed by the similar claims made by some Afghan women.