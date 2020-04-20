Daily movement restrictions in Balkh extended for 10 days

(Last Updated On: April 20, 2020)

The decision to extend the restrictions on commuting was taken at a meeting of the Anti-Coronavirus Committee in Balkh.

Starting from Monday, police in Balkh will closely monitor unnecessary movement across the city and at the gates of Mazar-e-Sharif.

The curfew in Balkh is being extended while 16 new cases of the Coronavirus were registered Sunday alone, bringing the number of the infected to 43.

Munir Ahmad Farhad, the spokesman for the governor of Balkh, said these measures were serious and that the police had been ordered to help implement them.

But the citizens of Mazar-e-Sharif are unhappy with the extension of the restrictions, saying that hunger and poverty are more prevalent than ever before.

Meanwhile, local officials in Balkh, say they have allocated AFN30 million to help those in need and will be distributed before Ramadan.

They add that the money allocated to the province to fight the Coronavirus is insufficient and that with it, they cannot help all the needy.