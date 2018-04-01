Daesh Prison’s Warden Joined Peace Process in Jawzjan

(Last Updated On: April 01, 2018 6:25 pm)

The warden of Daesh prison with three of his companions have joined the peace process in Jawzjan province, local officials said.

“The Daesh prison’s warden named Abo Darda with his three companions have laid down their weapons and joined the peace process,” the provincial police chief, Abdul Hafiz Khashi said.

Hafiz Khashi believes that the negative and horrible behavior of Daesh against the people have caused its members to join the peace process and it will have a positive impact on the morale of security forces and the improvement of security.

The Daesh members who newly joined the peace process have also asserted that the harassment of people by the group’s members has led them to join peace.

According to officials, at least 20 members of the Daesh group joined the peace process in Jawzjan during the past two months.