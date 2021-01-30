Latest News
Daesh militants moving from Middle East to Afghanistan: SCO chief
The secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov said on Friday ISIS (Daesh) militants have moved to Afghanistan from the Middle East and posed a threat to regional security.
Speaking at a webinar organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Norov said he was concerned about the deteriorating situation along the border regions of Afghanistan.
Norov said: “According to the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure, the numbers of fighters arriving in the north of the country [Afghanistan] are growing.”
These militants were moved from Syrian and Iraqi conflict zones and posed a threat to the SCO member states, he added.
Norov also said that Daesh members use information and communication technologies in Afghanistan to promote the ideology of terrorism and manage the terror group’s sleeper cells.
Jumakhon Giyosov, the SCO Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, also said the growing number of Daesh militants in Afghanistan was a serious threat to the region.
“There is an increase in the number of militants arriving in northern Afghanistan, whose leaders are actively interacting with the leaders of the other terrorist organizations,” Giyosov said.
He added that the transfer of experienced militants from Syria to Afghanistan has posed threats to the region including Central Asia.
This comes after security sources confirmed earlier this month that China and Tajikistan have increased the number of border troops and outposts along their borders with Afghanistan.
An Ariana News reporter also reported having seen the increase in military presence after flying over the area in a helicopter.
According to border guards in Badakhshan, the two neighboring countries have ramped up their military presence in case the Daesh threat increases should a peace deal be sealed with the Taliban.
Ghani suggests US troops might not be withdrawn by May as planned
President Ashraf Ghani implied on Friday that he expects the Biden administration to keep US troops in Afghanistan for longer than anticipated under the US-Taliban deal, signed by the Trump administration, saying the Taliban aren’t meeting their obligations to reduce violence.
This comes after a dramatic surge in violence since the signing of the deal in Doha in February last year.
On Thursday Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Taliban’s refusal to reduce the violence is raising questions over whether the 2,500 US troops remaining will leave by May as planned.
In an interview on Friday with the Aspen Institute, Ghani said such statements send “a signal to the Taliban that the US is here to secure peace and not to retreat and leave the field open.”
Ghani said during the virtual event that the new Biden administration’s review of the peace deal should take weeks, not months, which is a sign of a “very predictable” new phase in the US-Afghanistan relationship.
Ghani said he hopes to speak soon with President Joe Biden and that the US is planning to send a team to Kabul to discuss how to “energize the peace talks.”
He also said Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy who brokered the agreement with the Taliban will now be reporting to a “very organized decision-making process,” this being in reference to the new Biden administration.
He also stated that “NATO will play a bridging role” as the US draws down, but “NATO without US enablers cannot continue its mission.”
On the high level of violence in the country, he said Afghanistan must hold the Taliban responsible for the surge in killings.
“If the Taliban realize they can prevail through violence they will not let go,” he said adding “we must hold the Taliban responsible for this environment of violence…This is not the way to get attention. It is the way to get condemnation for truly inhuman violence.”On the issue of a possible interim government, Ghani was adamant that this was not a good idea.
He pointed out that Afghanistan has had interim governments in the past that have been unsuccessful.
“We’ve had interim governments. They have led to bloodshed,” he said adding that such a move would be detrimental to Afghanistan.
“The citizens of Afghanistan must be empowered…Where would I get the authority to dissolve the Republic? I have sworn to uphold the constitution,” he said.
Ghani also pointed out that the ethos of peace talks has not been passed down to the Taliban’s fighters on the ground.
“Peace has not been socialized to the Taliban commanders or rank and file,” he said implying that just recently the group’s leaders were seen visiting wounded fighters in a hospital in Pakistan and giving them words of encouragement.
Encouraged by the Biden administration’s approach to Afghanistan, Ghani said Washington is working with the government, and “the focus is on ending 40 years of violence.”
“The process has begun and we couldn’t be more pleased with the early focus, systematic attention, and a dialogue between two partners,” he said.
Taliban using Iranian-made sniper rifles: Faryab governor
Naqibullah Fayaq, governor of Faryab province, said that Iranian-made armor-piercing Heidar sniper rifles are being used by the Taliban in the north-western province.
According to Fayaq, the “Taliban use Heidar weapons that can pierce armored vehicles.”
Officials have said previously that Iranian-made weapons have been detected in southwestern provinces in the past. However, Iran has rejected the claims.
The Faryab governor also said that Juma Bay, an Uzbek national-led Daesh group is operating in Afghanistan.
“Juma Bay leads all Daesh fighters in Afghanistan. They (militants) are living with their families in the province. All Daesh leaders exist in Faryab,” he said.
In addition to this, members of the provincial council said most routes into Maymana city from the districts are controlled by the Taliban.
Mohammad Nader Saeedi, a provincial council member stated: “the forces [on the front-line] are not being supported.”
“The Qaramqol road has been blocked for the last three years. Coming and going on land is difficult,” said another member of the council.
This comes after eight car bomb explosions have targeted government establishments in the province in the past few months.
Nine dead after Wardak mob clash with police
The Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) said that a team would be assigned to probe Friday’s skirmish in Maidan Wardak which left at least nine people dead and seven wounded.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI, said in a statement late Friday that the clashes happened after “irresponsible armed men loyal” to commander Alipoor, an anti-Taliban commander known as Commander Shamshir (Sword), resisted the appointment of police chiefs for Hisa-i-Awal and Hisa-i-Dowom Bihsud district.
According to the statement, Alipoor’s armed men gathered outside of the district compound and “opened fire on security forces and people…as a result of this chaos a number of security forces and five civilians were wounded.”
Arian stated police fired in the air to control the situation, adding that 68 irresponsible armed men loyal to Alipoor have been arrested in connection with the clashes.
Meanwhile, MP Mahdi Rasikh stated that police have opened fire on civilians while they staged a peaceful protest in the district.
Rasikh claimed that at least nine people were killed and 20 more wounded, “a number of wounded individuals and tribal elders are still around the police headquarters.
He stated that the Taliban have also attacked Sar-i-Chashma and Sya Khak areas of Bihsut district.
Rasikh warned the government to resolve the issue, “otherwise, it would have terrible consequences.”
