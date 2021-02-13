Daesh member killed in Jalalabad operation

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

A Daesh militant was killed in an operation by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces in eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, the NDS said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, NDS Special Forces conducted an operation in PD6 of Jalalabad city on Friday night.

Two Daesh members were also arrested during the raid.

“The militants were involved in targeted killings in Jalalabad city and they were extorting civilians and businessmen to finance the group,” the statement read.

The NDS forces also seized two pistols during the operation.

Meanwhile, Nangarhar police reported a roadside mine blast in PD6 of the city on Saturday morning.

Farid Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police told Ariana News that a police Ranger-type vehicle was targeted in a roadside IED blast at 9 am Saturday.

Khan stated four people – including a policeman and three civilians – were wounded in the explosion.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes after a Humvee tank, loaded with explosives, targeted Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province early Saturday leaving at least seven wounded, sources said.

Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police, said an explosive-loaded Humvee targeted police forces in the Kohak area in the Arghandab district of the province at 7:30 am.

According to him, at least seven policemen sustained minor injuries.