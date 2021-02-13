Latest News
Daesh member killed in Jalalabad operation
A Daesh militant was killed in an operation by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) forces in eastern Nangarhar province on Friday night, the NDS said in a statement on Saturday.
According to the statement, NDS Special Forces conducted an operation in PD6 of Jalalabad city on Friday night.
Two Daesh members were also arrested during the raid.
“The militants were involved in targeted killings in Jalalabad city and they were extorting civilians and businessmen to finance the group,” the statement read.
The NDS forces also seized two pistols during the operation.
Meanwhile, Nangarhar police reported a roadside mine blast in PD6 of the city on Saturday morning.
Farid Khan, a spokesman for Nangarhar police told Ariana News that a police Ranger-type vehicle was targeted in a roadside IED blast at 9 am Saturday.
Khan stated four people – including a policeman and three civilians – were wounded in the explosion.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This comes after a Humvee tank, loaded with explosives, targeted Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province early Saturday leaving at least seven wounded, sources said.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police, said an explosive-loaded Humvee targeted police forces in the Kohak area in the Arghandab district of the province at 7:30 am.
According to him, at least seven policemen sustained minor injuries.
Large swathe of region rattled by 5.9 earthquake, including Kabul
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit parts of Central and South Asia on Friday, jolting countries from Tajikistan to Afghanistan and India.
Strong tremors were also felt across Pakistan, which forced people to flee their houses and buildings in panic.
Badakhshan was especially affected by the quake as the epicenter was in Tajikistan, close to the border with Afghanistan. While tremors were extremely strong in the province, no reports of casualties or damage were received.
The US Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9 and centered 35 km west of Murghob in Tajikistan.
The Tajikistan Emergency Situations Ministry said the epicenter was 420 km east of the Tajik capital Dushanbe near the border with China.
However, the seismic service of the country’s Academy of Sciences told Russia’s RIA Novosti that the quake’s intensity was measured at 6.1. The news agency said there were no casualties or damage, citing the Committee on Emergency Situations.
Monitoring agencies in the region meanwhile pegged the quake as being a bit more severe. India’s National Center for Seismology said its magnitude was 6.3, while the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Pakistan measured it at 6.4.
But according to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude was 5.9 and the epicenter was at a depth of 90km.
Tremors were felt across Hindukush’s Himalayan Mountain range, government officials in Islamabad, Kabul, and New Delhi said.
In Pakistan, the tremor lasted for around 30 seconds, meaning its impact was strong, local media reported.
In Kabul, residents reported having felt the tremors in some parts for close to one minute but no damage was immediately reported in the Afghan capital.
Regional governments in the north-west and in the central province of Punjab in Pakistan meanwhile put emergency services on high alert, anticipating damages to property and loss of life.
Vehicle bomb targets security forces in Kandahar
A Humvee tank, loaded with explosives, targeted Afghan security forces in southern Kandahar province early Saturday leaving at least seven wounded, sources said.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for Kandahar police, said an explosive-loaded Humvee targeted police forces in the Kohak area in the Arghandab district of the province at 7:30 am.
According to him, at least seven policemen sustained minor injuries.
Earlier, sources told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that the blast targeted commando forces that had been planning to carry out an operation in the area.
The Ministry of Defense has however rejected these claims and said no commando forces have been deployed in the area.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Stop corruption in Covid-19 fund: US Embassy
The US Embassy in Kabul has expressed concern over the “misappropriation” of the funds to battle the pandemic in Afghanistan.
The Embassy said in a statement: “Do you know that dozens of Afghan officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for misappropriation of COVID-19 response funds.”
“This malfeasance costs Afghan citizens not just financially, but in delayed access to potentially life-saving medical care,” the Embassy tweeted.
The Embassy called on the Afghan officials to “Stop Corruption.”
#DYK that dozens of Afghan officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for misappropriation of COVID-19 response funds. This malfeasance costs Afghan citizens not just financially, but in delayed access to potentially life-saving medical care. #StopCorruption pic.twitter.com/XsxW6QGcn5
— U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) February 12, 2021
This comes as earlier this week, the Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan said that more than 220 government officials are suspected of being involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds.
The office claims that 15 provincial governors are also among those suspected of corruption and embezzlement.
The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris said Sunday that cases involving the suspects have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
“We have sent 223 corruption cases of 16 provinces to the AGO,” he said adding that this involved officials from governor level down.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has found that high-ranking officials have also been involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds. These cases have also been referred to the AGO.
Mohammad Naeem Haqmal, Head of the SAO stated: “We have investigated cases of mayors and police chiefs and ministers including [the embezzlement Covid-19 funds] in the last one year, and 132 government officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”
