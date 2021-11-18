Latest News
Daesh claims responsibility for two explosions in Kabul
Islamic State (ISIS-K/Daesh) claimed responsibility for two explosions that hit a Shi’ite Muslim area of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounding six others including three women.
The blasts were the latest in a series of attacks in Kabul claimed by the militant Sunni group in recent days, with Shi’ite areas in the west of the city targeted several times, Reuters reported. The group has also launched attacks on Shi’ite mosques in the northern city of Kunduz and the southern city of Kandahar.
One car bomb blast in Dasht-e Barchi, in western Kabul, killed a civilian and wounded six, interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosty said in a tweet.
There was no confirmation of casualty numbers. An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) official who spoke on condition of anonymity said seven people had been killed and nine wounded.
A second explosion was reported in the nearby Karte 3 area, local residents said.
Images posted on social media showed a car destroyed by flames as well as twisted wreckage strewn across the road. Daesh claimed responsibility in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account, Reuters reported.
The local affiliate of the radical group has emerged as the main security threat to the IEA since the fall of Kabul in August.
IEA forces kill Daesh member in Kabul
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that a Daesh member was killed in an operation by IEA forces on a hideout in Kabul on Wednesday night.
Enamullah Samangani, the deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate, tweeted that the operation was carried out in Khairkhana area of Kabul.
According to him, several people believed to also have been Daesh members were arrested during the operation.
Samangani did not say how many suspects were arrested but stated an investigation is being carried out.
He added that the Daesh hideout in Khairkhana had been destroyed.
Abandoning Afghanistan now, amid crisis, would be ‘historic mistake’
Urgent steps must be taken to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and stave off economic collapse, speakers at Wednesday’s UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan said.
“To abandon the Afghan people now would be a historic mistake — a mistake that has been made before with tragic consequences,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), who said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover has left the Afghan people feeling abandoned, forgotten and punished by circumstances that are not their fault.
Lyons said that engagement with the IEA administration over the past three months in Kabul and the provinces have been “generally useful and constructive”, and that the new government want to have a United Nations presence and international recognition, and is looking to overcome the trust deficit between them and the international community.
She said gaps remained however, including the issue of inclusiveness in the government.
According to Lyons, UNAMA has not shied away from raising difficult issues with the IEA, particularly on women’s rights and girls’ education.
She said the IEA has taken cognizance of such concerns, but they have made it clear that for now there are limits to concessions they are willing to make on some issues.
Lyons also said the IEA has not been able to stem the expansion of the Islamic State (ISIS-K/Daesh), which has become increasingly active, “stepping up attacks from 60 in 2020 to 334 in 2021.” She said the group has gained ground across all provinces.
Addressing the dire humanitarian situation in the country, she said it is preventable, as the paralyzed economy is largely due to financial sanctions.
With the winter approaching, she said, up to 23 million Afghans will be in crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. In addition, while the risk of famine was once restricted to rural areas, 10 out of 11 of Afghanistan’s most densely populated urban areas are now anticipated to be at emergency levels of food insecurity, she said.
Lyons cautioned that the continuing deterioration of the economy threatens to heighten the risk of extremism, adding that the paralysis of the banking sector could push more of the financial system into unregulated informal money exchanges which can facilitate terrorism, trafficking and drug smuggling. “Such pathologies will first affect Afghanistan and then infect the region,” she warned.
According to the UN, close to 23 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance and poverty is widespread, with Afghanistan poised to experience “near-universal poverty” — a 97 percent poverty rate by the middle of 2022.
Council members noted that with the economy on the brink of collapse, aid alone cannot adequately address the crisis. In turn they urged that the UNSC must find ways to address the current banking problem and continue to exempt humanitarian and service-delivery operations from sanctions.
They also said the dormant peace process that began in Doha must be resuscitated, hold the IEA to commitments they made and hold it accountable for past and ongoing violations of human rights.
The Council must also engage Afghans not as victims, but as stakeholders in building sustainable peace in Afghanistan, the members urged.
In the Council discussion, members also called for immediate and unhindered assistance. Some delegates condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks, while others raised concerns about the repression of the rights of women, protesters and journalists, and reports of human rights violations, including arbitrary executions.
China’s delegate said Afghanistan must be able to pursue a sound path towards development and called on the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to consider the resumption of financial support.
“When teachers and doctors have not received salaries for half a year, where does one begin to speak of girls’ education, or fighting the pandemic?”, he asked, adding that such measures are morally unacceptable and worsen the humanitarian crisis.
Pakistan’s representative also called for the lifting of the freeze on Afghanistan’s assets, noting that his country has committed $30 million in assistance to the country, together with wheat, rice, emergency medical supplies, and other essential items.
Kunduz IDPs get essential foodstuffs in Bayat Foundation’s ongoing campaign
The Bayat Foundation continues to support Afghans in desperate need of essential supplies and this week handed out much-needed food supplies in Kunduz province.
The organization, with the financial help of mostly individuals around the world, has delivered thousands of food parcels to desperate Afghans in the past two months.
Foundation officials say that food parcels including flour, cooking oil, and rice, were distributed to hundreds of people in Kunduz this week.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “We came to Kunduz to distribute [food items] to a number of deserving and displaced people that were identified by the Bayat Foundation team.”
“The aid includes flour, oil, and rice. We will continue to provide additional assistance to other provinces soon,” Haji Mohammad Ismail added.
The foundation said that a comprehensive assessment was carried out to identify people who were in dire need of help in the province.
Khair Mohammad Saljoqi, a representative of the Bayat Foundation in Kunduz, stated: “The charity Bayat Foundation’s aid distribution process to vulnerable and war-affected people has started across the province [Kunduz] and the country. We identified recipients in Kunduz and have started providing hundreds of families with assistance.”
Welcoming the foundation’s initiative, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) called on other charity organizations and businessmen to step in to help vulnerable families.
Mawlawi Abdul Raqib Haqqani, a member of the IEA, said: “Our people are facing hardships. We call on all national businessmen to step in to help our people like the Bayat Foundation which is assisting our people during these difficult times.”
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
