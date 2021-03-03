Latest News
Daesh claims responsibility for killing 3 female TV staffers
Islamic State (Daesh) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed three media workers in Jalalabad, in Nangarhar, on Tuesday evening.
According to SITE Intelligence group, Daesh said on Tuesday night its fighters had targeted the three female employees of Enikas TV.
However, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi says although Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, the claims need to be investigated.
He says a team has been sent from Kabul to Nangarhar to find out which group was behind the killings
Afghan officials said on Tuesday night that one gunman, with links to the Taliban, had been arrested.
The three women, aged between 18 and 20, were gunned down while on their way home from work.
Reports also indicate a fourth woman was critically injured in the attack.
Zalmai Latifi, head of Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates who worked in the station’s dubbing department.
Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said that the suspected lead attacker had been arrested and that he was connected to the Taliban.
However, the Taliban denied the group was involved in the attack.
This comes after Malalai Maiwand, a female journalist at Enikas TV was killed in December last year along with her driver.
According to Latifi, the TV channel had employed 10 women – of which four had now been killed.
This comes amid a wave of attacks against journalists, media workers, civil society activists and government officials.
The Taliban have said they are not responsible but Afghan officials and some foreign powers have blamed the attacks largely on the group.
“The targeted killing of journalists could cause a state of fear in the journalistic community, and this could lead to self-censorship, abandonment of media activities, and even leaving the country,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Afghan media advocacy group Nai recently.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday night called the killings “devastating news,” and said these “attacks are meant to intimidate; they are intended to make reporters cower; the culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated.”
Khalilzad meets with activists and women on peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process and “how to move toward a political settlement” with Afghan peace activists on Wednesday.
The US Embassy said in a tweet that Khalilzad met with Afghan peace activists to hear their perspectives on the negotiations and learn how they are advancing peace in their communities.
“They (activists) talked about how all interests are best served by the achievement of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” the Embassy tweeted.
“People from across Afghanistan have demanded peace & a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” the Embassy said.
The Embassy also stated that Khalilzad had met with women leaders in the country to discuss the peace process.
The Embassy stated that “for a just & durable peace, women’s voices must be represented & all sectors of society have to be engaged”.
This comes after Khalilzad on Tuesday met with a number of prominent Afghan politicians including Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and members of the Jamiat Party.
Some political figures in Kabul said that during the meetings, Khalilzad explained the position of the new US administration on peace in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, US House of Foreign Affairs Committee Member Michael McCaul said earlier in the day Tuesday that the purpose of Khalilzad’s visit to Doha, Afghanistan, and other countries in the region is to amend clauses of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.
“Khalilzad has come to announce the new US administration’s approach to Afghanistan and the Taliban,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami leadership council.
Khalilzad may also bring new proposals to Kabul and Doha, the two main centers of decision-making on Afghanistan’s future, sources said.
Well known cleric shot dead in Kabul while on his way to mosque
Faiz Mohammad Fayez, former head of the Ulema Council in Kunduz province, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in PD17 of Kabul city early Wednesday morning, Kabul police confirmed.
Police said an investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, a number of residents of Kabul’s Sarkutal Golden Township area said Faiz Mohammad Fayez, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen as he walked to a mosque this morning.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz confirmed the killing but said early reports indicate it was not a “terrorist act” but a case of murder.
This comes after a prominent Afghan cleric Mohammad Atif was killed about a month ago in an explosion, along with two others, in Kabu.
Mohammad Atif, a well-known cleric from a Kabul-based charity group, was killed when an IED on the vehicle he was traveling in exploded.
No group has claimed responsibility for that attack.
Red Cross and Red Crescent reach 35-year milestone of serving communities in need
After 35 years of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Tuesday reconfirmed their commitment to continue jointly providing lifesaving assistance to communities affected by war and violence.
In the 35 years of joint cooperation, the movement has reconnected thousands of families separated by disasters or violence; provided vital health care particularly for communities living in remote parts of the country; clarified the fate of the dead and worked to return the remains of the deceased to their families; and restored water and shelter among other vital humanitarian activities.
ARCS has also mobilized all teams and facilities in the COVID response effort over the past year and continues its engagement, including for the COVID vaccine rollout.
In a statement issued by the movement on Wednesday, they said that ARCS is present and active in all 34 provinces in Afghanistan through a wide network of local branches, volunteers and health facilities.
Every year, ARCS reaches more than 10 percent of the Afghan population through principled humanitarian action, the statement read.
“It has built trust and acceptance across the lines of conflict and with Afghan communities they belong to. ARCS has also the privilege to belong to the Red Cross and Crescent Movement which has been standing on its side always to support its development, meet the needs of people affected by disasters and crises and contribute to build more resilient Afghan communities,” said Nilab Mobarez, the Secretary General of Afghanistan Red Crescent Society, at a news conference.
“Although the shape of conflict and violence may have changed over the last decades, our commitment to protect civilians and promote respect for international humanitarian law has been constant. We’re proud of this and honoured to continue to work with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to provide humanitarian assistance,” said Juan Pedro Head of Delegation for ICRC in Afghanistan.
“In the face of protracted vulnerabilities, including to climate change, the magnitude and intensity of the needs across the country call for enhanced cooperation of Red Cross Red Crescent partners to deepen our support to ARCS’ principled and nation-wide footprint, and to maximise our collective contribution and impact,” said Pierre Kremer, Head of Delegation for IFRC.
Against the backdrop of this milestone, the movement has signed an MoU and a Movement Coordination Agreement setting out their agreement to jointly deliver humanitarian assistance.
“This event aims to ensure a partnership of quality and mutual responsibility that seeks to achieve the highest humanitarian impact. The agreement sets a standard framework for administration, reporting and accountability, within which individual projects and initiatives can take place,” the statement read.
The ICRC and ARCS have worked in partnership since 1986 in addressing the conflict related needs of the Afghan population. The ICRC and ARCS’s commitment to neutral, independent, impartial humanitarian action (NIIHA), enable both partners to respond to emergencies and provide services where others cannot.
ARCS has worked to reduce suffering for people affected by disasters, conflict and violence since its creation in 1934.
The cooperation between ARCS and the ICRC stretches back further to the recognition of ARCS as a national society by movement in 1954 continuing to the present day with adaptations based on evolving humanitarian landscape, needs of the victims and other vulnerable persons as well as the institutional development of the ARCS and the operational ambitions of the ICRC in Afghanistan.
The Federation has had a constant presence in Afghanistan since 1990, to support ARCS and its humanitarian activities.
