Daesh, Al-Qaeda Are Dangerous Threats for Afghanistan: Miller

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2019)

The top commander of NATO’s Resolute Support mission and U.S. forces in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller on Tuesday said that Daesh and Al-Qaeda terrorist groups are threats to Afghanistan, the region, and the world.

Without giving any detail about the number of Daesh and Al-Qaeda members in Afghanistan, Gen. Miller said both organizations have capabilities and Al-Qaeda fighters are seen in different parts of the war-torn country.

Speaking with the reporters in Kabul, Miller said that the U.S. is working with Afghan security forces to focus on the future.

He described Daesh as a very dangerous organization for Afghanistan, adding that Afghan and American forces need to pay close attention to what Daesh is doing and apply pressure on them.

Miller was asked if ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is hiding out in Afghanistan, he said: “I don’t know that Baghdadi is present in Afghanistan”.

In addition, the top U.S. general said that he has participated in direct talks between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

“I participated in parts of the Doha discussions and my primary focus was looking for ways to reduce violence as we have been asked by the people of Afghanistan,” Miller said, “Intra-Afghan dialogue is going to be very important to the peace process.”

The remarks come after a top Russian security official claimed that ISIS terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan has amassed at least 5,000 fighters close to CIS border in North of Afghanistan.