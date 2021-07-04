DABS calls for public support to safeguard power pylons

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)

The Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the country’s power utility company, has called on people to provide a plan to maintain the security of power pylons.

DABS stated that at least 39 electricity pylons have been destroyed in IED explosions in the last six months, leaving Kabul and other provinces in the dark and imposing heavy financial losses on DABS and private manufacturing companies.

“Since the electricity facilities are public, their protection is also the responsibility of all citizens, especially the security forces,” DABS said in a statement.

The organization stated that it would share a comprehensive security plan for the protection of pylons with the security organization after analyzing people’s suggestions.

Mohammad Hashim Niazi Sangar, a spokesman for DABS, stated: “We asked the people to share their plans with us that could ensure the security of pylons.”

“We hope this method [request] can address the current situation,” Sangar added.

DABS has been rationing electricity supplies to Kabul for the last 20 days.

Private company owners, meanwhile, stated that they have suffered “millions of Afghanis” in losses due to a shortage of electricity.

Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), stated: “Electricity shortage has dropped our production by 80%. This is

worrying and the government must find a suitable solution to this situation.”