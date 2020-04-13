DABS asks government for $50 million loan

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2020)

Officials in Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat say that the income of the company has reduced by 60% following the Coronavirus outbreak. They warn if the government doesn’t issue the loan; DABS will not be able to afford to buy electricity from domain countries.

The spokesperson for DABS underlined that the company needed a loan of $50 million to meet its problems.

He warned that without the loan, no electricity could be purchased from the neighboring countries.

Wahidullah Tawhidi, the spokesperson for DABS, said, “Afghanistan’s electricity is imported, and we pay $25 million to the neighboring countries every month; therefore, we want the government to give us a loan of $50 million.”

It is noteworthy that the ministry of finance has said that the requisition of DABS for the loan has been under process.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has affected not only the Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat but some other businesses too.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment warns that without the government’s financial backup, companies will go bankrupt.