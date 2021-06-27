DABS accuses MoI of negligence over power pylon explosions

(Last Updated On: June 27, 2021)

The Afghanistan power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has accused the Interior Ministry of negligence after a number of power pylons were blown up this month.

DABS accused the ministry of failing to ensure security at the pylons.

DABS officials stated that they have raised their concerns with the security entities but the government failed to prevent the destruction of electricity pylons in the northern parts of the country.

This comes after at least 35 pylons connecting imported electricity lines to Kabul and other provinces have been blown up by unknown individuals in the last six months.

The DABS said that the repair of the pylons has cost over $1 million.

In the latest development, unknown men blew up another pylon in the Rabat area in the Bagram district of northern Parwan just minutes after the power company completed repairs on a pylon after three months of struggling in the Salang area of the province.

Kabul and several provinces remained in dark and people also face water shortages following the power cut.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the destruction of the pylons. The Taliban has also denied its involvement in the incidents.

“Security organizations have repeatedly promised to maintain the security of the pylons [electricity], but they have not yet fulfilled their commitments,” Mohammad Hashim Sangar Niazi, a spokesman for the DABS said.