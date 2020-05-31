Business
Da Afghanistan Bank sees increase in gross reserves
The gross domestic product (GDP) of the central bank of Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Bank, has reached more than $9 billion for the first time.
Officials at the bank said that although the global aid to Afghanistan has declined, they have succeeded to increase the bank’s reserves.
Economists also underline that the central bank’s efforts will lure global funds.
The bank’s authority has stated that they have, for the first time, been able to increase the GDP to over $9 billion.
According to them, last year about AFN22 billion was deposited in the government reserves through investments in foreign financial institutions.
Although the Coronavirus pandemic has devalued Afghan currency against the dollar, the authority is pushing for effective programs to keep the value of the currency afloat, they said.
Welcoming the strengthening of the gross reserves of DAB, experts say that the central bank’s efforts would attract global funds for good.
Business
Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
The Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) enables Afghanistan to transit trade through Pakistan’s Gwadar port under the OPTA agreement.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Afghanistan is trying to improve its economic relations with all neighboring countries and the region, pointing at the Pakistani port of Gwadar as the closest and cheapest transit route for Afghanistan’s trade.
In the meantime, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s senior advisor of economy, Abdul Razzaq Daud, has said that trade with Afghanistan is set to begin through the Gwadar port, starting with 16,000 tons of fertilizer to be shipped to Afghanistan.
In addition, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment considers the Gwadar port as less expensive than any others; however, it criticizes that the neighboring countries are not honest enough in their economic relations with Afghanistan.
On the other hand, experts point out that if Pakistan complies with international economic and transit laws, Afghan traders will be able to import and export goods via Gwadar port at lower costs.
This comes as economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been often strained due to political tensions, and the country has severally closed its ports to Afghan traders.
Business
Central bank to run campaign promote Afghani in western provinces
The government has set to launch a campaign over the use of Afghani currency instead of Iranian Rials in domestic transactions in western parts of the country.
Sharifullah Shagewal, a spokesman for the central bank of Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Bank said that the organization has set to boost the use of Afghani currency in local markets.
Shagewal added that the replacing Iranian Rials with Afghani currency could gain Afghani value against foreign currencies.
According to reports, many provinces sharing borders with Iran use Rials for transactions.
It comes as the organization launched a campaign in the past one year just to tell people not to use foreign currencies in Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Helmand, and Kandahar province, where public used to use Pakistani rupees in daily transactions.
Now, the De Afghanistan Back added that so far, it succeeded to prevent billions of Pakistani rupees from money circulation in the country.
Meanwhile, the central bank of Afghanistan urges the public to join the campaign by using Afghani currency instead of foreign currencies in their daily businesses.
Business
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
There has been an increased risk along both sides of the India-Pakistan border, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said Friday.
FAO, in its Friday release, warned, “Despite control operations, recent heavy rains have created ideal conditions for the pest’s reproduction in several countries. Young juveniles will become voracious adults in June just as farmers begin to harvest, compounding an already bleak food security situation.”
Reports indicate that India has reached out to Pakistan to counter a locust invasion which threatens to destroy crops and undermine food security in the south and southwest Asia already threatened by the COVID19 pandemic.
According to Indian news outlets, swarms of desert locusts swept Jaipur on Monday as the insect onslaught spread wider to parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh; while Gujarat and Punjab have warned their farmers of locust attacks.
This is the second round of locust attack in India, the first one having occurred during December-February.
Locust attacks in 12 countries, including Pakistan, Iran, and ten nations in Africa, have damaged crops over millions of hectares.
The World Bank has set up a $500 million program to help countries in Africa and the Middle East combat the impact of locusts.
It is noteworthy that the Locusts can destroy standing crops and devastate livelihoods of people – The desert locust is considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world and a single swarm covering 1 square kilometer can contain up to 80 million locusts.
Da Afghanistan Bank sees increase in gross reserves
Concerns over Coronavirus rapid outbreak in Afghanistan
Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens to worshippers – Jerusalem
Angry protesters take to streets over police brutality – USA
Children among 9 killed in Herat traffic accident
Afghanistan crops export stop due to pandemic
Absence of sports to cost $12 billion to US – COVID19 economic impact
Stadium to build in Kapisa
Bayat Foundation aid distribution continues – Nangarhar
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
Morning News Show: Government-Taliban informal ceasefire continues
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
Morning News Show: emphasis on ceasefire continuation between government and Taliban
Trending
- COVID-194 days ago
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
- Latest News5 days ago
Trump seeks full withdrawal from Afghanistan
- COVID-195 days ago
Masks too dangerous for infants: Japanese health experts
- Latest News4 days ago
No justification for military use of Panjshir stadium: ANOC
- Latest News4 days ago
Initial consultations underway to select members of High Council of Reconciliation
- Latest News3 days ago
NASA postpones astronaut launch due to bad weather
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan Futsal goalkeeper tests positive for Coronavirus
- COVID-194 days ago
Return to contact training approved by Premier League