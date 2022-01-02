Health
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health said 90 percent of foreign aid to the health sector has been cut, which has resulted in serious challenges.
Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Kabul, Abdul Bari Omar, the deputy minister of health, said that despite the challenges, health centers are open across the country.
“They (foreign organizations) skip all their commitments, a crisis was created here. If it was to happen under the former government, they (former government) would also have faced such a crisis,” said Omar.
This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the world. However, the health ministry said they want to curb the spread of the virus.
“It (new variant of COVID-19) has arrived in Pakistan; we call on international organizations to help us curb the spread of the virus. We are ready and have COVID-19 medicine,” added Omar.
Omar also noted that under the old government, 3.5 million people turned to drugs and became addicted.
Afghans meanwhile say services in government-run hospitals are bad.
“It (services) is not good, it is worse,” said Yousef, a relative of a patient currently in hospital.
“Doctors are trying [to save lives of patients]. We buy drugs at the bazaar. Our patient’s situation is not good,” said Jafar, another relative of a patient.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last month that unless help is provided, the Afghanistan health sector could collapse.
According to WHO, Afghan health centers face a critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies.
Health
MoPH confirms four new cases of polio
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Tuesday that four positive cases of wild Poliovirus have been reported since the beginning of this year in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry, three cases were recorded in Kunduz province and one in Ghazni.
Jawid Hazhir, a spokesman for the MoPH, stated: “Four positive cases [of poliovirus] were recorded of which three cases were registered in Kunduz province and another positive case was reported in Ghazni province.”
A number of Afghan doctors stated that the Kunduz outbreak was due to insecurity and lack of health care services which resulted in children not being vaccinated.
Earlier this month, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) announced that it would launch the second round of its polio vaccine campaign from 20 to 23 December, targeting 9.9 million children aged 0-59 months.
UNICEF said in a statement that the November 2021 campaign delivered polio vaccinations to 8.5 million children under the age of five, including 2.4 million children who were vaccinated for the first time in over three years.
“We are intensifying efforts to reach the maximum number of children across the country, but we need sustained access to rapidly build immunity against polio, especially in areas we have not been able to reach in the last few years,” said Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
“The November campaign was a massive leap forward and the upcoming campaign will further strengthen the progress we are making. Six more campaigns are planned for 2022 and we must ensure they are implemented timely and reach all children,” he said.
Health
Almost 10 million children targeted in national polio immunization campaign
The fourth round of the national polio immunization campaign in Afghanistan is scheduled to start Monday and will be synchronized with Pakistan to improve cross-border polio eradication efforts.
According to a statement issued by UNICEF, the campaign will run until Thursday and aims to reach 9.9 million children aged 0-59 months across the country.
In the South and East regions, and provinces of Paktia and Ghazni in the South East, Ghor in the West, and Balkh in the North, the campaign will run a week later, from 20 to 23 December.
This is the second campaign to reach children in areas previously inaccessible by the polio program.
The November 2021 campaign delivered polio vaccinations to 8.5 million children under the age of five, including 2.4 million children who were vaccinated for the first time in over three years, UNICEF said.
“We are intensifying efforts to reach the maximum number of children across the country, but we need sustained access to rapidly build immunity against polio, especially in areas we have not been able to reach in the last few years,” said Dr Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
“The November campaign was a massive leap forward and the upcoming campaign will further strengthen the progress we are making. Six more campaigns are planned for 2022 and we must ensure they are implemented timely and reach all children,” he said.
Four wild poliovirus type 1 cases have been reported in the country so far. The first WPV1 case of 2021 was reported in January 2021 from Ghazni province in the Southeast region, while the other three cases were reported in October and November from Kunduz province.
Health
Afghans raise concern over rising cost of pharmaceuticals
Afghans said Sunday that the cost of pharmaceutical drugs has doubled in the past month, on the back of a collapsing economy and struggling health sector.
“The medicine that costs 200 or 300 AFG, has now increased to 600 or 700 AFG. We urge the government to help the people and solve the problems,” said Hafizullah, a Kabul resident.
“[The price of] medicine has increased, it is imported,” said Mohammad Yaqoob, another Kabul resident.
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that a commission has been established to monitor the price of pharmaceuticals on the market.
“A commission led by the deputy minister of public health will monitor the quality of medicine at the bazaar,” said Dr. Javed Hazher, spokesman for the Ministry of Health.
“Some countries have assisted Afghanistan [with medicine] and the aid will be continued Inshallah,” he said.
Afghanistan’s Medicine Union attributed the sharp price increase to the weak Afghani against the US dollar.
“First of all there is a difference in the exchange rate. Supply is low and demand is high and imports are not [back to] normal,” said Nimatullah Tawab Stanikzai, deputy head of the union.
Pharmacists meanwhile have voiced concern over the shortage of drugs.
“Prices have increased by 30% to 50%, and import routes are closed,” said Abdullah Masoumi, one Kabul pharmacist.
This comes amid an ongoing crisis in the health sector in the country and with limited supplies available a number of hospitals and clinics have had to close their doors.
