Latest News
CSTO ready to ensure its security given situation at borders
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is prepared to ensure the security of its borders amid growing insecurity in Afghanistan and elsewhere, according to a joint statement by the CSTO leaders that was adopted at the organization’s summit in Moscow on Monday and posted on the Kremlin’s website.
“The situation in Afghanistan and on other external frontiers of the CSTO member-states is alarming,” the statement said.
“In connection with this, we express readiness to maintain security at the borders within the CSTO’s zone of responsibility.”
The meeting was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon – the leaders of all six member states of the group.
The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent.
Despite CSTO members’ concerns, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, says that security is ensured throughout Afghanistan and that no opposition group is active enough to be considered a threat to the security of other countries.
According to the Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan’s borders are more secure than ever and countries should not worry about this.
“Afghanistan’s borders are now more secure than ever, and Afghan territory will not be used against any country,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
India mulls reopening embassy in Kabul
India is exploring the possibility of reopening its embassy in Afghanistan, but without high-level diplomatic representation, an Indian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
A team of Indian security officials visited Kabul in February to assess the situation, the Indian Express reported.
The paper said that the embassy will likely function only with personnel for liaison purposes that may extend to consular services.
India, like many other countries, closed its embassy in Kabul after the Islamic Emirate took over Afghanistan on August 15 last year.
Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran were the only countries that did not close their embassies in Kabul during the takeover.
Some 16 countries have now reopened their embassies in Kabul.
Latest News
India hosting key SCO anti-terror meeting
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) anti-terror body Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) representatives came together Monday for the start of a three-day meeting in New Delhi.
Among those attending is a three-member Pakistani delegation that arrived in India on Saturday via the Wagah border.
The situation in Afghanistan and the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country is expected to be on the agenda.
According to Indian media reports, New Delhi is also expected to raise issues regarding the security situation in Afghanistan.
The RATS is the Executive Committee of the SCO, headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is a permanent unit of the organisation which serves to promote cooperation of member states against terrorism, separatism and extremism.
Latest News
IEA says girls’ schools will reopen soon
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), and deputy minister of the IEA’s Ministry of Information and Culture, said progress has been made at a meeting of religious scholars and girls’ schools would reopen soon.
Speaking to reporters in Kabul on Sunday Mujahid said: “Good progress has been made at the meeting of the country’s scholars regarding the reopening of girls’ schools and other major political issues, and girls’ schools will be reopened in the near future.”
He said that the meeting, attended by tribal leaders and influential people of the country, is focusing on major political, security and social issues.
“The Ulema are consulting on the reopening of girls’ schools, and progress will be made soon,” said Mujahid.
Meanwhile, Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, said on Wednesday that a meeting of religious scholars would be held to discuss the issue of girls going to school.
The closure of girls’ schools above the sixth grade sparked a major outcry around the world with the international community repeatedly calling for schools to reopen.
Officials at the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate have said that they will reopen girls’ schools in the near future within the framework of Islamic principles.
India mulls reopening embassy in Kabul
Russia’s Lavrov says Finland, Sweden joining NATO makes ‘no big difference’
CSTO ready to ensure its security given situation at borders
Cotton factories ‘owed’ $30 million by Pakistan: Kandahar Chamber
Big cross-border tunnel found linking Tijuana to San Diego
Badakhshan establishes new anti-insurgency unit
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Chinese company to process pine nuts in Afghanistan
World Bank to push ahead with some Afghan projects
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US has ability to conduct strikes in Afghanistan if a threat emerges: Milley
-
Latest News5 days ago
Positive news coming on Afghan girls’ education in next two weeks: EU envoy
-
Latest News5 days ago
Terrorism resurgent in Afghanistan, says Guterres at UN meeting
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA and Uzbekistan officials discuss expanding trade, transit and transport ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF again calls for the reopening of girls’ schools
-
World4 days ago
UN to set up inquiry into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
-
COVID-194 days ago
N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads ‘explosively’
-
Latest News4 days ago
‘It’s regressive. It’s wrong’ – UK’s UN envoy on IEA hijab