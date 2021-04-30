World
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44
At least 44 people were crushed to death at an over-crowded religious bonfire festival in Israel on Friday, medics said, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a “heavy disaster”.
The crush occurred as tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shim Bar Yochai for annual Lag B’Omer commemorations that include all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance.
Witnesses said people were asphyxiated or trampled in a tightly packed passageway, some going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse, as crowds packed the Mount Meron slope in defiance of COVID-19 warnings.
Helicopters ferried injured people to hospitals and the military said search-and-rescue troops were scrambled.
Medics said 103 people had been injured in what they described as a stampede. Casualties included children, witnesses said. The site is mostly gender-segregated and bystander video suggested the crush took place at one of the men’s sections.
“We were going to go inside for the dancing and stuff and all of a sudden we saw paramedics from (ambulance service) MDA running by, like mid-CPR on kids,” Shlomo Katz, 36, told Reuters. He then saw ambulances come out “one after the other”.
Videos posted on social media showed chaotic scenes as Ultra-Orthodox men clambered through gaps in sheets of torn corrugated iron to escape the crush. Bodies lay on stretchers in a corridor, covered in foil blankets.
A police spokesman said overall capacity at Mount Meron was similar to previous years but that this time bonfire areas were partitioned-off as a COVID-19 precaution. That may have created unexpected choke-points on foot traffic, Israeli media said.
One pilgrim who gave his name as Yitzhak told Channel 12 TV: “We thought maybe there was a (bomb) alert over a suspicious package. No one imagined that this could happen here. Rejoicing became mourning, a great light became a deep darkness.”
“Rabbi Shimon used to say that he could absolve the world … If he didn’t manage to cancel this edict on the very day of his exaltation, then we need to do real soul-searching.”
With the site cleared, rescue workers collapsed against railings, some weeping as their colleagues comforted them.
Netanyahu called it a “heavy disaster”, adding on Twitter: “We are all praying for the wellbeing of the casualties.”
The White House and European Union offered condolences.
As rescue workers tried to extricate the casualties, police shut down the site and ordered revellers out. The Transportation Ministry halted roadworks in the area to enable scores of ambulances and pilgrims’ buses to move unhindered.
The Mount Meron tomb is considered to be one of the holiest sites in the Jewish world and it is an annual pilgrimage site. The event was one of the largest gatherings in Israel since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than a year ago.
Private bonfires at Mount Meron were banned last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but lockdown measures were eased this year amid Israel’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination programme that has seen more than 54% of the population fully vaccinated.
Kyrgyzstan evacuates over 10,000 people after clashes with Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan has said that its death toll in clashes with Tajikistan at the disputed border has risen to 13, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, 13 Kyrgyz citizens – including a 12-year-old girl – were killed and 134 others injured in the clashes.
“All the victims are provided with all the necessary medical assistance,” the statement said.
Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, stated that over 10,000 citizens had been evacuated from two districts bordering Tajikistan where the fighting had been most intense.
Tensions on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28-29 and an exchange of fire occurred between the military units of the two neighboring countries.
The armed conflict happened in the border areas of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Both sides blamed each other for escalating tensions.
Tajikistan, however, said late Thursday that the two countries have agreed on a ceasefire and return of military unites to their bases.
“The parties agreed to end hostilities in the border areas of the Sughd and Batken regions, withdraw troops and military equipment from the border areas to their permanent deployment sites, and continue the negotiation process to stabilize the situation in the border areas,” Tajikistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“It was decided to create a working group from among the representatives of the relevant authorities of the parties to monitor the implementation of the agreements reached and take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation on the state border,” the statement read.
Indonesia seizes 2.5 tons of crystal meth smuggled in from Afghanistan
Indonesian authorities have seized 2.5 tons of crystal methamphetamine after a series of raids linked to an international smuggling ring spanning Afghanistan and Southeast Asia, police said.
Reuters reported the huge drug haul, estimated to be worth $82 million, was found after raids in three locations, including in the capital Jakarta and in Aceh, on the island of Sumatra, National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said on Wednesday.
“We revealed that approximately 2.5 tons of methamphetamine drugs… entered Indonesia,” he told a news conference, where the drugs were displayed in plastic bags.
Police said one person was killed after resisting arrest during the raids and 18 had been arrested, including 17 Indonesian nationals and one Nigerian citizen, Reuters reported.
Agus Andrianto, head of criminal investigations at the national police, said the drugs entered Indonesian waters from Afghanistan last month.
Authorities said the drugs were shipped from Afghanistan via Malaysia.
In 2018, Indonesia seized 1.6 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine from a ship near the island of Batam.
The Southeast nation has among the strictest anti-narcotics laws globally, with drug trafficking punishable by death.
Indonesia faced international criticism in 2015 when it executed a number of foreign nationals, including two Australians who were leaders of the Bali Nine heroin trafficking ring, Reuters reported.
9 Tajiks jailed for smuggling gold and cash across Afghan border
A Tajik court has sentenced nine people for smuggling large amounts of gold and cash from Dushanbe to Dubai and Istanbul, in a case that has been closely watched in Tajikistan.
RFE/RL’s Gandhara news reported the Dushanbe City Court said the men — all of them Tajik citizens — were handed prison terms ranging from two to 5 1/2 years on April 20.
Five of the men – whose occupations weren’t disclosed – were convicted of smuggling cash and gold from the Tajik-Afghan border to Dushanbe and then on to foreign countries.
Four others – three border guards and a police officer – were found guilty of aiding the smugglers, Gandhara reported.
The defendants’ lawyers did not immediately comment, but several family members told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity on April 24 that they were not planning to appeal the sentences.
Investigations revealed that the group smuggled nearly 1.4 tons of gold bars and more than $100 million in cash between early September and mid-November last year, the court said.
The men used forged documents to transfer the goods from Dushanbe to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, Gandhara reported.
The probe began after Tajik authorities seized nearly 90 kilograms of gold bars and about $15 million in cash from smugglers at the Dushanbe airport on November 14.
Authorities say the investigation continues.
