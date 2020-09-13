Featured
Croatian flag lowered in Mazar as last of their troops leave Afghanistan
A flag lowering ceremony was held at Marmal camp in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Afghanistan on Saturday to mark the official end of the Croatian army’s presence in the country.
The ceremony ended Croatia’s participation in the NATO-led Resolute Support mission and saw the last of its 70 troops leave the country.
At the peak of their participation, around 100 Croatian servicemen and women were stationed in Afghanistan but by July this year, the number was down to 76.
Resolute Support is the NATO-led, non-combat mission launched on 1 January 2015, following the conclusion of the previous NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission.
Earlier this year, the Resolute Support Mission consisted of around 16,000 troops from 38 NATO Allies and partners.
But following the agreement in February, between the US and the Taliban, it was agreed that they would reduce their troop presence in Afghanistan over the next few months from around 16,000 personnel to about 12,000.
Already, the US has withdrawn a large number of troops – down from 13,000 to 8,600 and another drawdown of about 4,000 troops is expected by November.
Eight-member negotiating teams ‘working on talks agenda’
Members of the Afghan negotiating team said Sunday that actual negotiations might only start on Tuesday.
This comes after a member of the Taliban’s delegation in Qatar told Ariana News that an eight-member technical team from both sides was working on setting the agenda for talks, which they say could start Monday.
The head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah however told Reuters that the Afghan negotiating team could discuss the issue of a reduction in violence when they met with Taliban representatives on Sunday.
Abdullah said: “One of the topmost issues on the minds of the people is reduction in violence in a significant way … and also getting to … hopefully a permanent ceasefire.”
The eight-member Afghan negotiating team that will work directly with the Taliban team are Masoom Stanekzai, Ahmad Nader Naderi, Zarar Ahmad Moqbel, Fawzia Koofi, Maulvi Enayatullah Baligh, and Khalid Noor.
CENTCOM chief discusses peace process with Ghani in Kabul
General Kenneth F. McKenzie, top commander of the US Central Command, met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Saturday evening to discuss the start of the peace talks between government and the Taliban.
Also in attendance was First Vice President Amrullah Saleh along with other high-ranking Afghan officials.
According to ARG, the meeting focused on the start of peace talks between government and the Taliban, support and strengthening of the Afghan security and defense forces and the situation in Afghanistan.
McKenzie said: “My purpose in coming on this important and historic day is to reaffirm the United States’ support for the Afghan government, people and security and defense forces.”
He also stated that all the United States’ decisions are made in consultation with the Afghan government.
In return, Ghani thanked the United States for its support of an independent, united, and democratic Afghanistan.
This visit comes at a critical juncture in Afghanistan’s history. Not only have peace talks started but the US has also set in motion its troop drawdown process.
Since signing a deal with the Taliban in February, the US has withdrawn over 4,000 troops – which are now down from 13,000 to 8,600.
In the coming months a further reduction is expected after President Donald Trump announced last week that by November, troops would number only about 4,500 in Afghanistan.
Peace team likely to discuss reduction in violence at Sunday’s meeting
The head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said negotiators would discuss a reduction in violence when they met with Taliban representatives on Sunday.
In an interview with Reuters, Abdullah said: “One of the topmost issues on the minds of the people is reduction in violence in a significant way … and also getting to … hopefully a permanent ceasefire,” Abdullah said adding it would be one of the first issues discussed when negotiators met Sunday.
Despite peace talks having started in Doha between the two parties, violence continues around the country.
Early Sunday a Kunduz provincial council member, Fawzia Jawad Yaftali, told Ariana News that a group of Taliban fighters had attacked a police checkpoint in the Shinwari area on the outskirts of Kunduz city.
She said the attack began at 11pm, and that at least six Afghan security forces were killed.
Yaftali stated that once air support arrived, the Taliban retreated.
The Kunduz police chief also confirmed the clash but declined to comment on police casualties.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, as historic peace talks got underway, fighting was reported in 18 provinces across Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the majority of attacks were reported in Uruzgan, Herat, Jawzjan, Ghazni, Balkh, Ghor and Faryab.
Calls for a reduction in violence have been at the heart of messages these past few days from the Afghan people, government and foreign organizations and countries.
One such message on Saturday was from the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin.
He “renewed his appeal to negotiators and all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to work together to seize this historic opportunity for an urgent and lasting cessation of fighting and violence and to adhere to constructive dialogue to reach comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of the peace process that Afghanistan has.”
NATO, in turn, stated Saturday: “Current violence levels – driven by Taliban attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces – remain unacceptably high and undermine confidence in the peace process. We call on the Taliban to take decisive steps toward ending violence.”
