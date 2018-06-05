Criminal Incidents Increased in Kabul: Police

(Last Updated On: June 05, 2018 5:31 pm)

Kabul police department confirms that in recent months, the criminal incidents have been in the city, stressing that it has arrested 82 individuals suspected of murder and car robbery in this regard.

Mohammad Daoud Amin, police chief of Kabul said that the murder and car robbery cases have been increased, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan.

The official added that efforts were underway to reduce the criminal incidents in the city.

Expressing concerns, some Kabul residents criticized the government over failure to prevent the criminal incidents in the capital.

“Insecurity has reached its peak in recent months even the residents can’t walk safely in the city,” said Najib, a Kabul resident.

“It’s a shame for the government that cannot maintain the security of the citizens,” another resident of Kabul Yahya said.

The residents warned that if the situation continues like this, Kabul will be a horrific city for people to live in.