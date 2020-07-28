Featured
Afghanistan Cricket CEO sacked for ‘misbehavior’
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday sacked its CEO, Lutfullah Stanikzai, over performance issues.
In a letter to Stanikzai, which was published on the ACB’s website, and signed by Farhan Yousefzai, the board’s chairman, Stanikzai was told his last day in office was Wednesday, July 29.
Reasons given in the letter for his termination state mismanagement, unsatisfactory performance and misbehavior with managers.
Yousefzai also said in the letter that Stanikzai was to hand over all equipment and documents belonging to the board by Wednesday.
In a statement issued on the ACB’s website, mention was made that Stanekzai had previously been issued verbal and written warnings.
Regarding his replacement, the statement read: “The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board.”
Meanwhile, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Stanikzai said he was surprised by the development and first found out about it from social media and not by any communication from the board.
He said he had spoken to Zia-ul-Haq Amarkhail, the state minister for parliamentary affairs, who sits on the ACB Board and even he was not aware.
“I spoke to a [ACB] board member and was told that they are not aware,” Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo.
“According to ACB constitution, the CEO is appointed by the Board and any decision concerning the CEO should be done by the Board,” he said.
Stanikzai, who had served previously as a media manager, was hired as the CEO on a three-year contract in July last year immediately after Afghanistan’s dismal performance at the 2019 World Cup where they finished last in the 10-team tournament without a single win.
Stanikzai had replaced Asadullah Khan who had been charged with breaching the ACB constitution and policies on various decisions.
ESPNcricinfo reported that the ICC last year alerted the ACB that it was concerned by the inconsistency in the leadership in the Afghanistan board.
That message was delivered by Imran Khawaja, then ICC’s deputy chairman, who was recently appointed as interim chair of the global cricket body.
It is understood that Khawaja raised three issues with the ACB last September: concerns about its leadership, the money that the ACB receives from the ICC be strictly utilised for development of cricket in the country and, thirdly, the ACB should strengthen its internal audit.
Afghanistan was granted Full Membership in 2017, which entitled them to a distribution cost from the ICC for participating in global tournaments.
As per the new finance model, they would get around US$40 million for the 2016-23 commercial rights cycle for projected ICC revenues of $2.7 billion.
However, with the ICC’s projected revenues coming down, those costs have been adjusted to close to $4.8 million per year.
ESPNcricinfo reported in January this year the ACB received about $2.4 million as part of the ICC’s distribution money.
However, the ACB has been reeling financially after one of its major team sponsors pulled out in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Consequently, the ACB cut salaries of its entire coaching staff since May, ESPNcricinfo stated.
Featured
NSC blames Taliban for high civilian casualty toll recorded in UN report
Afghanistan’s Office of the National Security Council on Monday afternoon voiced its concerns over the high number of civilian casualties recorded in the first six months of this year and said the Taliban were responsible “for the vast majority”.
In its statement, the NSC said: “We note the midyear report by UNAMA and underscore the government’s findings from the field demonstrate that the Taliban are responsible for the vast majority of the civilian casualties in Afghanistan, either directly or by creating an enabling environment for other terrorist groups to attack civilians.”
The NSC stated that “given the concerns regarding the nature of this report, we remain committed to working with UNAMA in refining its findings to better reflect the battlefield statistics.”
According to the NSC, the recent upsurge in Taliban attacks and violence against civilians comes after their commitment to decreasing violence as per the US-Taliban agreement signed earlier this year in Doha
“To protect civilians from violence and fight COVID-19 and to help the peace efforts lead to success, we yet again invite Taliban to a lasting ceasefire and the immediate start of direct talks, the statement read.
According to the NSC, government maintained a defensive posture for months “during which the Taliban continued their violence against the people and infrastructure of Afghanistan”.
They said the ANDSF has clear orders from the President and security-sector leaders to continue to implement the procedures and policies in place to mitigate harm to civilian lives and property.
This statement came just hours after UNAMA’s midyear report was released which stated over 1,200 civilians had been killed in Afghanistan in the first six months of this year.
The midyear report stated that anti-government elements (AGE’s) continued to be responsible for the majority of civilian casualties and that UNAMA documented a disturbing increase in civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban from pressure-plate improvised explosive devices, as well as from abductions that led to ill-treatment and summary executions.
“A total of 58 percent of civilian casualties were caused by AGE’s, with the Taliban responsible for 1,473 (580 killed and 893 injured) representing 43 percent of the total number of civilian casualties in the 1 January-30 June 2020 period,” an UNAMA statement read.
NATO also responded to the report and said on Twitter: “Unacceptable violence levels by the Taliban cause the majority of civilian casualties. Taliban insistence on violence risks harming the unique opportunity for peace. #NATO calls on the Taliban to cease violence, live up to their commitments & enter intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP.”
NATO added that the best way to end the suffering of civilians is to pursue political settlement of the conflict. All parties agree there is no military solution.
“#NATO remains committed to helping #Afghanistan achieve lasting peace, for the benefit of all Afghans.”
Featured
UN urges all parties to prioritize protection of civilians and start talks
The first half of 2020 witnessed fluctuating levels of violence impacting civilians in Afghanistan, with the United Nations documenting 3,458 civilian casualties (1,282 killed and 2,176 injured), according to a new report released Monday.
According to UNAMA’s 2020 Protection of Civilians Midyear Report, released on Monday, even though the civilian casualty figures represent a 13 percent decrease as compared to the first six months of 2019, Afghanistan remains one of the deadliest conflicts in the world for civilians.
“But it must be noted that there has been no reduction in civilian casualties caused by the Taliban and Afghan national security forces. The main reason for the lower number of civilian casualties is due to a reduction in operations by international military forces and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant–Khorasan Province (Daesh),” according to the report issued Monday by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
“At a time when the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban have a historic opportunity to come together at the negotiating table for peace talks, the tragic reality is that the fighting continues inflicting terrible harm to civilians every day,” said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan.
“I urge the parties to pause, to reflect on the chilling incidents and the harm that they are causing to the Afghan people as documented in this report, and to take decisive action to stop the carnage and get to the negotiating table,” said Lyons, who is also the head of UNAMA.
The report stated that Anti-Government Elements (AGE’s) continued to be responsible for the majority of civilian casualties, with UNAMA documenting a disturbing increase in civilian casualties attributed to the Taliban from pressure-plate improvised explosive devices, as well as from abductions that led to ill-treatment and summary executions.
“A total of 58 percent of civilian casualties were caused by AGE’s, with the Taliban responsible for 1,473 (580 killed and 893 injured) representing 43 percent of the total number of civilian casualties in the 1 January-30 June 2020 period,” read the UN statement.
Civilian casualties attributed to Afghan national security forces increased by nine percent, mainly due to airstrikes and the use of indirect fire during ground engagements.
“Civilian casualties from airstrikes by the Afghan Air Force during the first six months of 2020 have tripled as compared to the same time period in 2019,” the UN stated.
Afghan national security forces were responsible for 23 percent of the total number of civilian casualties in the first half of the year, 789 people (281 killed and 508 injured). Pro-Government Forces remained responsible for most child deaths.
“UNAMA did not document any civilian casualties attributed to international military forces from active hostilities during the second quarter of 2020,” the statement read.
Ground engagements remained the leading cause of civilian casualties with the majority – two-thirds – caused by the use of indirect fire, particularly in civilian-populated areas.
The use of improvised explosive devices (suicide and non-suicide) was the second leading cause of civilian casualties, followed by targeted killings.
“UNAMA is especially concerned about the deliberate targeting of civilians, including religious leaders, healthcare workers, members of the judiciary, civil society activists, non-governmental organization workers and journalists,” the statement noted.
The report stated that 1,067 child casualties (340 killed and 727 injured) were reported during this period and the UN noted that “children in Afghanistan are especially vulnerable to recruitment and use by parties to the conflict, including for combat functions, during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The report also underscored the lasting impact of the armed conflict on civilians.
New monitoring by UNAMA shows that victims suffer incalculable harm weeks and months after an incident occurs, including physically, emotionally and psychologically, financially and otherwise, affecting their ability to enjoy a broad range of human rights.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reduced the ability of victims to recover, making it even more imperative for the parties to the conflict to reduce the violence now and acknowledge and address the needs and rights of the victims,” UNAMA stated.
“The experiences, rights and needs of individuals and communities who have been affected by violence must be a central consideration in the upcoming peace talks,” said Fiona Frazer, the Chief of Human Rights at UNAMA.
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Featured
Taliban political chief warns US to withdraw as per Doha agreement
The Taliban’s political chief, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, warned on Sunday that the group “would make the necessary decisions” if the US failed to leave Afghanistan within the timeline agreed to earlier this year.
In an interview with Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Baradar said the US-Taliban agreement, signed earlier this year in Doha, stipulated the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within a 14-month timeline.
The results of the implementation of the Doha agreement with the US have been positive so far. In the first stage, the US announced it has evacuated five military bases, and the number of American troops has been reduced to 8,600, as this process continues,” he told Tasnim.
“However, if the foreign forces do not leave Afghanistan on schedule, the Islamic Emirate will make the necessary decisions,” the Taliban’s political chief warned.
On intra-Afghan talks for the peace process in Afghanistan, Baradar underlined that there is no hidden agreement between the group and the US.
The Taliban insist that the Afghan government “should release the Islamic Emirate prisoners according to the Doha agreement to prepare the ground for the launch of intra-Afghan negotiations”, he said.
“The release of all 5,000 Taliban prisoners is the precondition for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations,” Baradar stated.
On the issue of power, he said the Taliban sought the establishment of an inclusive Islamic administration and did not want a monopoly of power.
“All Afghans have the right to be involved in serving and safeguarding the Islamic establishment and their country,” he concluded.
This comes after a week of challenges around the prisoner swap issue. So far the Afghan government has released 4,400 prisoners but is not happy about freeing the remaining 600 – as per the Doha agreement.
Two days ago, acting foreign minister, Hanif Atmar, said in an interview that the Afghan government would not release the remaining 600 prisoners as they had been involved in “unjustifiable war crimes and smuggling.”
He in turn also said that the obstacles to the start of intra-Afghan talks were the prisoner-release issue and the high levels of violence by the Taliban.
Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday, during a visit to the western province of Nimroz, that when intra-Afghan talks start, the Afghan government will enter the negotiations from a position of strength.
He also said he would “not compromise on the republic. I will not compromise on Afghanistan. We are proud of the republic.”
Intra-Afghan talks are expected to start in the near future but no date has yet been set.
However, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad started a five-nation trip on Friday. His first stop was Doha.
In Kabul and Doha, Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of the intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence, according to a statement by the US Department of State.
