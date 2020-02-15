Crackdown militants as US-Taliban peace talks go on

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2020)

Three influential Pakistani militants have been killed in the past two weeks, and another Pakistani militant group has been targeted in a deadly attack by the Afghan Special Forces.

Three prominent Pakistani militants have been killed in Afghanistan recently. The latest incident happened when Shehryar Mehsud, leader of a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, was killed in Kunar when a remote control bomb exploded close to his home.

Reports indicate a raid on the Hizbul Ahrar Pakistani militant group by Afghan forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

This comes as the peace talks are ongoing in Qatar, and the recent reports suggest that the US and the Taliban have reached an agreement over Afghanistan’s peace.

Sources: BBC