COVID19 Updates Afghanistan; cases hike to 1703

According to the information from the ministry of public health, in the past 24 hours, 172 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan.

As per the reports, the information adds that the total number of COVID19 positive cases in the country is now 1703.

Wahid Mayar, ministry of public health spokesperson, said that most of the cases were reported from Balkh, Kabul, and Herat provinces. He warns that the graph of the infected rapidly goes up in Afghanistan, noting that people should take the guidance of the ministry of public health very seriously.