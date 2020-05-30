COVID-19
Covid19 update; cases hike to 14,525 in Afghanistan
With 866 new cases of the Coronavirus, the number of infections has reached 14,525 in Afghanistan.
In the past 24 hours, 866 new cases of the virus have been reported in the country as follows:
Kabul 411, Herat 177, Balkh 39, Nangarhar 35, Takhar 29, Paktia 28, Parwan 27, Badghis 26, Baghlan 19, Logar 19, Kunduz 16, Kapisa 15, Ghazni 10, Panjshir six, Badakhshan four, Kunar four, Maidan Wardak three, and Faryab two cases.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, three patients have just died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 249 in Afghanistan.
In the meantime, 44 patients of the virus have been cured and discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of the recoveries to 1,303.
The MOPH warns of the dire consequences as nearly 900 new cases of the Coronavirus were reported in a single day.
It adds that the number of new cases and deaths in the country would increase significantly if people keep a reluctance to fight the virus, highlighting that the main reason for the rapid spread of the virus is people’s indifference to the pandemic and non-compliance with the health guidelines.
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.
Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.
Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.
Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
Coronavirus update; cases reach 13,659 in Afghanistan
In the past 24 hours, 623 new positive cases of Covid-19 were registered in Afghanistan, bringing the total affected to 13,659, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.
The number of positive cases of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan is growing every day.
In the last 24 hours, out of 985 samples tested, 623 were positive as follows: 271 cases in Kabul, 179 in Herat, 67 in Nangarhar, 23 in Balkh, 18 in Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhshan, nine in Paktika, nine in Bamyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar, and one case in Kunar and Daikundi provinces.
This comes as for weeks laboratories in some provinces like Kandahar are not active, and thousands of samples have not been tested yet.
The Ministry of Public Health underlined that 11 Covid-19 patients had passed away in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 246.
Meanwhile, 50 other patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,259.
Once more, the Ministry of Public Health says that if the people do not follow the health instructions, the situation will get even worse.
