Latest News
COVID19 hits nearly 9000 people in Afghanistan
With 531 new registries, COVID19 infections rose to 8676 in Afghanistan, health officials reported.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, with 531 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the total number of positive cases of the virus rose to 8676 in Afghanistan.
The MOPH reports 6 latest deaths and 8 new recoveries as well, bringing the total death toll to 193 and recoveries to 938.
The newly confirmed cases have been reported in the following provinces:
“Kabul 274, Herat 69, Balkh 55, Nangarhar 35, Wardak 26, Sar-e-Pol 15, Parwan 13, Paktika 12, Khost 12, Paktia 7, Laghman 5, Faryab 3, Jawzjan 2, Farah 2 and Badghis.”
Once more the MOPH strictly warns that people will see a great catastrophe if the overall code of conduct towards the pandemic doesn’t change in Afghanistan.
Earlier too, the ministries of public health and interior have repeatedly warned against taking precautionary measures seriously to prevent the spread of the virus.
People, however, have paid no attention despite all the warnings and the fact that the infection grows by hundreds with the course of every day.
Latest News
US doesn’t withhold $1 billion aid to Afghanistan?
Although Pompeo vowed to “immediately” cut the sum, the US Defense Department has not withheld $1 billion in funding from Afghan security forces.
Reuters reported three sources familiar with the matter that the Pentagon had been reluctant to cut the funds announced by Secretary of State Pompeo, and that the Defense Secretary Mark Esper had not provided guidance on how to do so.
The report writes that it was unclear why the cut has not been made, whether President Donald Trump’s administration may have decided not to reduce the funding or if there was some disconnect between the State and Defense Departments.
Although the White House National Security Council referred queries to the Defense and State Departments, there has not been any response; however, a Pentagon spokesman has said that the State and Defense Departments were working on how to carry them out.
An army official has said, “Secretary Esper supports the Department of State efforts to encourage the Afghanistan government to move forward with the inter-Afghan peace process.”
There are reports that the Pentagon was concerned about the decision of making the cut.
Latest News
Khalilzad’s hurrying thread of meetings to kick off Intra-Afghan talks
Khalilzad met the Taliban representatives and Afghan authorities Wednesday in attempts to start the Intra-Afghan negotiations.
In his latest thread of visits, the US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad met with the Taliban representatives and Afghan authorities respectively in Doha, and Kabul aimed to discuss the starting of the Intra-Afghan negotiations in no time.
In Doha, he said he had held 3 constructive meeting s with Mullah Baradar and members of the Taliban Political Commission in Doha, Qatar, and that he had emphasized the US-Taliban agreement is inter-connected – counter-terrorism commitments, Intra-Afghan negotiations, troop withdrawal, and gradual violence reduction leading to a permanent ceasefire.
“I also raised missing Americans Mark Frerichs and Paul Overby as well as our concerns about recent Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Ghazni, & Khost. We discussed their concerns with President Ghani’s ordering offensive attacks,” he said.
(1/5) I held 3 constructive mtgs w/ Mullah Berader & members of the Taliban Political Commission. Emphasized the US-Taliban agreement is inter-connected: CT commitments, intra-Afghan negotiations, troop withdrawal, & gradual violence reduction leading to a permanent ceasefire.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 20, 2020
According to him, he has underlined the reduction in violence to the Taliban representatives, noting that it must fall by all sides. “Innocent Afghans have borne far too much and for too long the costs of this war,” he wrote.
He writes that the Taliban also expressed their commitment to the agreement and its implementation, adding, “They said they would do all they could to locate our citizens. They will consult their leadership in the next step.”
Confirming the events, the Taliban Political Commission Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen tweeted that they “talked in detail about the acceleration of the peace process.”
Quoting Mullah Baradar, he wrote, “Solution of the Afghan issue lies in the complete implementation of the Agreement. Other mechanisms rather than the Agreement, means creating hurdles in the way of peace. Even now, the peace process has been harmed. Any further delay in its implementation will further harm the process.”
In Kabul, Khalilzad met with the newly reconciled political couple, President Ghani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah.
He wrote, “We discussed the next steps required to implement the agreement between the 2 leaders. On peace, we agreed that violence is much too high and there is a need to move urgently to reduce it by all sides.
Met with President @AshrafGhani and Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation @DrabdullahCE together and separately today in Kabul. I congratulated them on their agreement to form an inclusive government after protracted negotiations.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 21, 2020
“We also agreed on the importance of delivering (and soon) on other commitments made in the US-Taliban agreement and US-Afghanistan joint declaration including the release of prisoners by both sides and the start of Intra-Afghan negotiations.
It is noteworthy that in the meantime, neighboring China, Russia, and Iran have also emphasized the need to commence the Intra-Afghan negotiations.
They have said that they hoped that the Intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon possible, noting that they can play a constructive role in strengthening the peace process.
COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Afghanistan hike to 8,145
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that the total confirmed cases of Coronavirus have risen to 8145 in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Public Health, in the last 24 hours, 492 new cases of the Coronavirus have been tested positive in Afghanistan; the total number of cases in Afghanistan is now 8145, with 178 deaths and 850 recoveries.
262 of these cases were registered from Kabul.
According to MoPH, 262 Coronavirus cases in Kabul, 59 in Herat, 33 in Balkh, 30 in Baghlan, 28 in Takhar, 14 in Jawzjan, 10 in Paktia, 10 in Nangarhar, nine in Panjshir, nine in Parwan, seven in Kunar, six in Logar, five in Kapisa, four in Farah, four in Sar-e Pol, and two cases in Ghazni were recorded.
Meanwhile, 10 patients died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the Coronavirus death toll in Afghanistan to 187.
MoPH added that 80 other patients have recovered from Coronavirus in the past 24 hours which brings the total number of recovered people in Afghanistan to 930.
Morning News Show – Khalilzad visits Kabul
COVID19 hits nearly 9000 people in Afghanistan
US doesn’t withhold $1 billion aid to Afghanistan?
Khalilzad’s hurrying thread of meetings to kick off Intra-Afghan talks
Zerbena: Torkham border reopened for Afghan traders
EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Zerbena – 29 April 2020
Chahar Asyab^Kabul suicide attack kills, wounds 18
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
Morning News Show – Khalilzad visits Kabul
Zerbena: Torkham border reopened for Afghan traders
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Khalilzad’s trip to Qatar
Political agreement between Ghani, Abdullah
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
- Latest News5 days ago
Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Paktika, Urozgan operations
- Latest News5 days ago
Italy to lift travel restrictions from June 3
- Latest News3 days ago
Car bomb hits Ghazni; heavy casualties reported
- Latest News5 days ago
Bayat Foundation donates food packages – Daikundi
- Latest News4 days ago
‘Desperation will never bring peace’ – Opinion
- COVID-195 days ago
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Afghanistan
- Latest News2 days ago
Eight killed in mosque attack – Parwan