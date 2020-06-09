COVID-19
COVID19 death toll tops 50,000 in UK
The total number of fatalities from the Coronavirus in the UK has topped 50,000.
CNN reports that according to England and Wales’ Office for National Statistics (ONS), at least 50,413 people have died of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom.
This comes as the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has reported only 40,680 Coronavirus fatalities so far.
The UK has officially recorded 288,834 cases of the Coronavirus.
As per the new data, the UK has the second-highest number of COVID19 deaths globally – surpassed only by the US, which has over 111,000 fatalities.
Balkh
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
Restrictions on movements and the ban on pilgrims entering Rawza have led to a shortage of food for pigeons, which have so far killed some 1,000 of them due to starvation.
The Coronavirus has not only challenged human life but has also threatened the life of pigeons in Rawza-e Mubarak – the shrine of Ali – in Mazar which due to the restrictions face lack of food.
Reportedly, nearly 1,000 pigeons have died of starvation so far, according to officials.
They emphasize that if the government does not help provide the pigeons with food, a large number of birds may vanish.
The pigeons – widely known as ‘the white doves’ that spreads the feeling of freedom – are the birds that in the sky of Mazar-e-Sharif catch the eyes of all the spectators and fly around the blue dome of the shrine of Ali.
Before the Coronavirus pandemic, thousands of people used to visit the shrine every day and, see the pigeons and would sprinkle them with seeds, the bird food.
For three months now, due to the spread of the Coronavirus, pilgrims have been barred from entering the holy spot. Thus, the white doves, who have become accustomed to the people, have faced a shortage of seeds – a serious threat to their survival.
A number of residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, who have been throwing three bags of wheat and corn to pigeons each day since the beginning of the pandemic and curfews, say that the situation will get worse if the government and relevant bodies do not help.
The exact number of pigeons is unknown, but officials say that there are more than 10,000 of them.
These birds, which were never far from human love and pilgrims’ special attention, feel alone now and their survival depends on human help.
Officials at the shrine say that they have shared the problem with the local government and the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, but they have not yet addressed the problem.
COVID-19
Coronavirus: Positive cases increase in Afghanistan
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 2,0917
At least 12 people have died of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 369, the Ministry of Public Health said.
According to the ministry, seven people in Kabul, four people in Helmand, and one person died in Maidan Wardak provinces who were suffering COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the ministry said that 575 people were tested positive for the Coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
The cases were recorded as follow: Kabul 193, Herat 151, Kandahar 39, Paktia 7, Nangarhar 23, Badghis 13, Takhar 5, Logar 22, Nimroz 10, Maidan Wardak 7, Parwan 13, Laghman 3, Helmand 39, Kunar 26, Ghor 10, Zabul 8, Badakhshan 1, and Daikundi 5.
It brings the total affected people to 20,917 in Afghanistan, the ministry added.
The ministry added that 329 people have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. So far, 2,171 people have been recovered from the virus.
It comes as the government announced restriction guidance for the next three months.
According to the guidance wearing masks in public is mandatory and any gathering of more than 10 people is and funeral ceremonies and parties are totally banned.
Party wedding halls, hotels, gymnasiums, auditoriums, parks, and other public sites including all educational centers would remain closed for the next three months. Under the plan, all educational centers could continue their activities via online platforms.
Meanwhile, a number of citizens who have visited the Coronavirus Centers to take the tests for the virus, in the capital and the provinces, say that the process has been stopped for several days now and the health authorities have rejected them due to the lack of diagnostic kits.
