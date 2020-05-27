COVID19 cases in Afghanistan rise to 12,456

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

With 625 new registries, the COVID19 cases rose to 12,456 in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 625 people were tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the ministry the cases – 360 in Kabul, 108 in Herat, 50 in Balkh, 26 Parwan, 24 in Takhar, 14 in Kunar, 9 in Panjshir, 9 in Baghlan, 8 in Ghor, 8 in Laghman, 5 in Nangarhar, 2 in Bamyan, 1 in Farah, and 1 in Kunduz – were recorded in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total affected to 12,456 confirmed cases in Afghanistan.

The ministry said that 7 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 227 in Afghanistan.

So far, 1135 people have been recovered from the virus.

Deputy Health Minister Wahid Majroh said that 50 percent of the numbers reported in the past 12 days are due to lockdown violations.

Majroh added that there is a possibility that up to 1.5 million people will get infected with the COVID-19.