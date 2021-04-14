COVID-19
COVID tragedy unfolding in India as Ganges festival continues
India’s new coronavirus infections hit a record high on Wednesday, as crowds of pilgrims gathered for a religious festival despite oxygen shortages and strict curbs in other areas.
The country reported 184,372 new cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, taking total infections to 13.9 million. Deaths rose by 1,027, to a total of 172,085.
Despite the spike in infections, hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus gathered to bathe in the Ganges river on Wednesday, the third key day of the weeks-long Kumbh Mela – or pitcher festival.
Reuters quoted Sanjay Gunjyal, the inspector general of police at the festival, as having said around 650,000 people had bathed on Wednesday morning.
“People are being fined for not following social distancing in non-crowded ghats (bathing areas), but it is very hard to fine people in the main ghats, which are very crowded,” he said.
There was little evidence of social distancing or mask-wearing, according to a Reuters witness.
More than one thousand cases have been reported in Haridwar district in the last two days, according to government data.
From reporting less than 10,000 cases per day earlier this year, India has been the world’s worst-hit country since April 2 by new daily cases, with the government blaming a widespread failure to heed curbs on movement and social interaction.
Reuters reported that India’s richest state Maharashtra, the epicentre of the nation’s second wave, which accounts for about a quarter of the country’s cases, is due to impose stringent restrictions from Wednesday to try to contain the spread.
Elsewhere, overstretched private hospitals are turning patients away, placing an increasing burden on government facilities.
In the western state of Gujurat, local media showed a long queue of ambulances waiting outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, with some patients being treated there while they waited.
A hospital source, who declined to be named as he is not authorised to speak publicly, said this was because a lot of private hospitals were short of oxygen and were sending their patients to the public hospital, Reuters reported.
This comes after cases have risen exponentially over the past week.
According to Gulf News, patients are also being given oxygen in waiting rooms, lobby areas in hospitals were being converted into COVID wards, doctors in the country’s top hospital were sick en masse and the gas furnace grills at crematoriums were melting with bodies piling up at cremation centres.
Gulf News also reported that this comes amid relentless outrage and questioning – from citizens and the Congress – for the government to fast track approvals for foreign made vaccines.
According to Gulf News, unlike last year, there is real fear among Indians today who claim the country is in complete meltdown.
The complacency that ‘it doesn’t happen to us’ has finally been pricked – although not at the Ganges festival.
Reports indicate that Bollywood has virtually shut down, judges have the virus, the variants are more critical than what the country realises and the people are staring at lockdowns amid frantic pleas for help.
COVID-19
Vaccine campaign now open for everyone over 18
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Monday all people above the age of 18 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Ministry said that people can visit ten vaccination centers in Kabul – Indira Gandhi Hospital; Jamhuriat Hospital; Istiqlal Hospital; 102-bed Hospital in Khairkhana; 100-bed Hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi; Ahmad Shah Baba Hospital; Tani Kut and Sar-e-Kotal Hospitals; Kabul central polyclinic hospitals, and Kabul regional clinic, Hutkhel.
MoPH officials said that pregnant women and people under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated.
Afghanistan started the rollout of its vaccine drive in early February after India donated 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The MoPH stated that 15,781 people have received a dose of vaccine in the last 24 hours.
According to the Ministry’s tally, so far, 145,291 people – including 27,516 teachers and 77,919 health workers – have been vaccinated since the beginning of the vaccine campaign.
Meanwhile, the MoPH has recorded 122 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The MoPH’s tally shows that 57,364 people in Afghanistan have been infected with the virus since the first case detected in Herat last year.
So far, 2,529 have died of the virus, and 52,005 others have recovered.
COVID-19
Iran reports 258 coronavirus deaths, highest daily toll since Dec
Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December.
That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.
“Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours 258 people have died from the virus,” Lari said. State TV said it was the country’s highest daily death toll since Dec. 10.
Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, in a televised news conference, warned about more fatalities in the coming week if Iranians fail to adhere to health protocols.
On Saturday, Tehran imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country to curb the spread of a fourth wave of the coronavirus. The lockdown affects 23 of the country’s 31 provinces.
Businesses, schools, theatres and sports facilities have been forced to shut and gatherings are banned during the holy fasting month of Ramadan that begins on Wednesday in Iran.
COVID-19
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
One in three COVID-19 survivors, in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients, were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months, suggesting the pandemic could lead to a wave of mental and neurological problems, scientists said on Tuesday.
Researchers who conducted the analysis said it was not clear how the virus was linked to psychiatric conditions such as anxiety and depression, but that these were the most common diagnoses among the 14 disorders they looked at, Reuters reported.
Post-COVID cases of stroke, dementia and other neurological disorders were rarer, the researchers said, but were still significant, especially in those who had severe COVID-19.
“Our results indicate that brain diseases and psychiatric disorders are more common after COVID-19 than after flu or other respiratory infections,” said Max Taquet, a psychiatrist at Britain’s Oxford University, who co-led the work.
Reuters reported the study was not able to determine the biological or psychological mechanisms involved, he said, but urgent research is needed to identify these “with a view to preventing or treating them”.
Health experts are increasingly concerned by evidence of higher risks of brain and mental health disorders among COVID-19 survivors. A previous study by the same researchers found last year that 20 percent of COVID-19 survivors were diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within three months.
The new findings, published in the Lancet Psychiatry journal, analysed health records of 236,379 COVID-19 patients, mostly from the United States, and found 34 percent had been diagnosed with neurological or psychiatric illnesses within six months.
The disorders were significantly more common in COVID-19 patients than in comparison groups of people who recovered from flu or other respiratory infections over the same time period, the scientists said, suggesting COVID-19 had a specific impact.
Anxiety, at 17 percent, and mood disorders, at 14 percent, were the most common, and did not appear to be related to how mild or severe the patient’s COVID-19 infection had been.
Among those who had been admitted to intensive care with severe COVID-19 however, seven percent had a stroke within six months, and almost two percent were diagnosed with dementia.
“Although the individual risks for most disorders are small, the effect across the whole population may be substantial,” said Paul Harrison, an Oxford psychiatry professor who co-led the work.
