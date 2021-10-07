COVID-19
COVID testing and vaccinations drop across Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that since August there has been a drop in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and that around 1.6 million doses of vaccine could expire if not used quickly.
To address this, WHO and partners are boosting testing and supporting the rollout of a vaccination campaign in 16 provinces, the organization said.
WHO recently flew 50,000 COVID-19 tests to Afghanistan to fill gaps at labs. 150,000 more are in the pipeline.
A microscope lab was meanwhile completed in Nimroz province last month and in Kunar on Tuesday.
Labs in Parwan, Laghman and Kapisa are also underway.
When complete there will be 36 WHO-supported COVID labs in Afghanistan.
Since August, WHO has sent life-saving medicines and medical supplies to 360 health facilities in Afghanistan to cover the health needs of 3.9 million people.
On Wednesday, supplies were sent to two hospitals in Kabul and WHO provincial offices for onward distribution. The supplies will cover the health needs of 50,000 people in Afghanistan, the organization stated.
COVID-19
WHO seeks COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations, ‘not empty promises’
The World Health Organization said this week it was now down to manufacturers and rich countries to deliver pledged COVID-19 vaccine doses to low-income countries to ease global health inequalities.
About 80 percent of the 5.5 billion vaccine doses that have been administered globally went to high- and upper-middle income countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing.
WHO has set a target to enable every country to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the population by the end of this year and Tedros said deliveries to poorer nations need to be boosted for this to be achieved.
“Manufacturers have promised to prioritise and low-income countries. We don’t want any more promises. We just want the vaccines,” Tedros said.
He added vaccine manufacturers had “prioritised or been legally obliged to fulfil bilateral deals with rich countries willing to pay top dollar.”
COVID-19
Beijing Games to allow spectators only from mainland China
Tickets for the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics will be sold to spectators from mainland China only, while unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday (September 29), Reuters reported.
Organisers of the Beijing Games have informed the IOC’s Executive Board 2022 of the principles to deliver “safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games as scheduled,” the committee said. The Beijing Games start on Feb. 4.
While acknowledging disappointment among international fans who will not be able to attend, the IOC welcomed the decision to have Chinese spectators after the Tokyo games in July were held with empty stadiums due to COVID-19 precautions.
According to the IOC said among the Beijing safety principles were that all fully vaccinated participants would enter what it called a “closed-loop management system” immediately upon their arrival, within which they will move freely.
This will cover all Games-related areas and stadiums as well as accommodation, catering and the opening and closing ceremonies, served by a dedicated transport system.
All domestic and international participants as well as the workforce in the system will be tested daily, the IOC said, Reuters reported.
Participants who are not fully vaccinated must spend 21 days in quarantine when arriving in the Chinese capital. The Games themselves last 16 days in total.
China on Wednesday said 1.05 billion people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.
COVID-19
Russia reports new record daily deaths from COVID-19, records world highest death rate for days
Russia on Tuesday (September 28) reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, above the previous all-time high recorded last week amid a spike in cases, Reuters reported.
Authorities reported 21,559 new cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 on Monday.
According to the report on September 27, Russia had been on the top of the list of news deaths from COVID-19 for at least two days in a row, according to Worldometer.
Daily cases started climbing in early September after millions of Russian students returned to schools and colleges.
Anna Popova, the head of consumer watchdog Rosportebnadzor, said last week there was also a seasonal factor as COVID-19 infections had spiked alongside other respiratory diseases.
President Vladimir Putin briefly self-isolated this month after dozens of people in his entourage were infected, Reuters reported.
Authorities in Moscow said they were tightening controls over mandatory mask-wearing amid fears of a fourth wave of COVID-19.
Almost 40 million Russians have been fully inoculated, but with a population of 146 million, it lags behind most European nations and many developing countries in terms of vaccination rates.
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks this month
Afghan air corridor for cargo to resume next week
SIGAR to probe allegations that Ghani took money from country
At least 20 killed in earthquake in southern Pakistan
COVID testing and vaccinations drop across Afghanistan
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
Biden and China’s Xi discuss managing competition, avoiding conflict in call
Nabi to captain T20 World Cup team after Rashid Khan steps down
Sola: Conditions for recognizing the IEA discussed
Tahawol: Recognition of the Islamic Emirate discussed
Sola: EU statement on recognition of Taliban discussed
Tahawol: Challenges in structure of security institutions and governance process discussed
Sola: Pakistan calls on international community to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world
-
Latest News4 days ago
Bamiyan potato farmers appeal for help to store and sell their produce
-
World4 days ago
Iran asked U.S. to unfreeze $10 billion to show good will, Iran official says
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
-
Latest News5 days ago
Four suspected kidnappers captured in Kabul, hostages freed
-
Latest News5 days ago
40% of Herat’s historical sites in need of repairs: IEA
-
Latest News5 days ago
Without work and food, hundreds flee to Pakistan and Iran daily
-
Latest News5 days ago
Journalist among three killed in Nangarhar attack